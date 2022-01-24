News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: A striking modern apartment in St Albans

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 11:30 AM January 24, 2022
Updated: 11:43 AM January 24, 2022
De Novo Place, Granville Road, St Albans

De Novo Place, Granville Road, St Albans - Credit: Hamptons

This two bedroom top floor apartment, with parking and private roof terrace, is available for sale with no upper chain. 

A spiral staircase is a feature of the St Albans property. 

A spiral staircase is a feature of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

A mezzanine overlooks the open plan living area. 

A mezzanine overlooks the open plan living area. - Credit: Hamptons

Offering spacious, light accommodation, the property is afforded a fantastic open plan living/dining/kitchen area, main bedroom en suite and separate bathroom.

A spiral staircase leads up to a mezzanine level/study with doors out to the private roof terrace.

The St Albans property boasts a 23ft roof terrace. 

The property boasts a 23ft roof terrace. - Credit: Hamptons

The living area at the St Albans apartment is flooded with light. 

The living area is flooded with light. - Credit: Hamptons

The property also has allocated off street parking. 

The historical city of St Albans provides for a comprehensive range of shopping, restaurants and leisure facilities.

The principal bedroom has its own en suite shower room. 

The principal bedroom has its own en suite shower room. - Credit: Hamptons

The living/dining/kitchen area measures a total of 21ft 10in x 18ft 2in. 

The living/dining/kitchen area measures a total of 21ft 10in x 18ft 2in. - Credit: Hamptons

Locally there is an excellent selection of schooling, both state and private. For the commuter, there is a train link to London St Pancras International and King's Cross with interconnecting Eurostar service direct to Brussels, Paris & Amsterdam. 

The surrounding countryside provides for an abundance of leisure activities including walking, riding, numerous golf courses, leisure centres and many areas of historical interest.

Property Facts

Most Read

  1. 1 From St Albans to the Australian outback for The Tourist's Shalom Brune-Franklin in BBC One series
  2. 2 Revealed: Hertfordshire's most desirable villages
  3. 3 10 filming locations of new Netflix series Stay Close
  1. 4 Hundreds in Herts fined for breaking lockdown rules
  2. 5 Careers advice for St Albans children in centuries gone by
  3. 6 Ricky Gervais' Netflix series After Life filmed in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Town bank building given green light to split into three
  5. 8 Ian Allinson praises 'unbelievable shift' of St Albans City players against Maidstone
  6. 9 Party leaders at odds over latest delay to St Albans Local Plan
  7. 10 Property Spotlight: A striking modern apartment in St Albans

De Novo Place, Granville Road, St Albans

Guide price: £549,950

Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk

Property of the Week
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Farm Way, Eastbury, home to some of Hertfordshire's most expensive homes. 

Revealed: The five areas of Hertfordshire where the average home costs...

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
The former Poundland store in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

City centre Poundland store could be demolished and rebuilt

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Zoe and Adam Salt with their two-year-old daughter Sadie.

Inquest jury to hear 999 call made as child choked at Radlett nursery

Isobel Frodsham, PA

Logo Icon
The Hairy Bikers will be at St Albans' Pub in the Park, which will also feature Tom Kerridge's The Hand and Flowers pub.

Food and Drink

The Hairy Bikers set for St Albans' Pub in the Park festival

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon