Property Spotlight: A striking modern apartment in St Albans

This two bedroom top floor apartment, with parking and private roof terrace, is available for sale with no upper chain.

A spiral staircase is a feature of the property.

A mezzanine overlooks the open plan living area.

Offering spacious, light accommodation, the property is afforded a fantastic open plan living/dining/kitchen area, main bedroom en suite and separate bathroom.

A spiral staircase leads up to a mezzanine level/study with doors out to the private roof terrace.

The property boasts a 23ft roof terrace.

The living area is flooded with light.

The property also has allocated off street parking.

The historical city of St Albans provides for a comprehensive range of shopping, restaurants and leisure facilities.

The principal bedroom has its own en suite shower room.

The living/dining/kitchen area measures a total of 21ft 10in x 18ft 2in.

Locally there is an excellent selection of schooling, both state and private. For the commuter, there is a train link to London St Pancras International and King's Cross with interconnecting Eurostar service direct to Brussels, Paris & Amsterdam.



The surrounding countryside provides for an abundance of leisure activities including walking, riding, numerous golf courses, leisure centres and many areas of historical interest.

Property Facts

De Novo Place, Granville Road, St Albans

Guide price: £549,950

Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk