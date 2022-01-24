Property Spotlight: A striking modern apartment in St Albans
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This two bedroom top floor apartment, with parking and private roof terrace, is available for sale with no upper chain.
Offering spacious, light accommodation, the property is afforded a fantastic open plan living/dining/kitchen area, main bedroom en suite and separate bathroom.
A spiral staircase leads up to a mezzanine level/study with doors out to the private roof terrace.
The property also has allocated off street parking.
The historical city of St Albans provides for a comprehensive range of shopping, restaurants and leisure facilities.
Locally there is an excellent selection of schooling, both state and private. For the commuter, there is a train link to London St Pancras International and King's Cross with interconnecting Eurostar service direct to Brussels, Paris & Amsterdam.
The surrounding countryside provides for an abundance of leisure activities including walking, riding, numerous golf courses, leisure centres and many areas of historical interest.
Property Facts
De Novo Place, Granville Road, St Albans
Guide price: £549,950
Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk