Property Spotlight: A family home on a sought after St Albans street

Located on one of St Albans' most desirable tree lined roads, this extended four-bed detached house is conveniently offered with no onward chain.

The property provides a wonderful family home with potential for further development and remodelling, subject to the relevant planning consents.

The ground floor of the property comprises of an entrance hall with cloakroom, in turn leading to the integral garage, open plan bay fronted kitchen/dining room with separate utility room and a stunning living room to the rear.

The bay fronted dining room is at the front of the property. - Credit: Frost's

The dining room opens onto the spacious kitchen. - Credit: Frost's

The living room's partially vaulted ceiling allows natural light to flood through. - Credit: Frost's

The first floor further benefits from a family bathroom and four equally well proportioned double bedrooms.

The main bedroom has its own en suite, plus access to the loft space which has the potential to be converted to further living space.

There is a family bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Frost's

Externally, the property is equally as impressive. A driveway provides off road parking and there is a spacious, westerly facing garden that is primarily laid to lawn and allows for outbuildings if required.

The spacious garden is west facing. - Credit: Frost's

There is a paved patio area to the rear of the property. - Credit: Frost's

Charmouth Road is perfectly positioned for access to highly regarded local schooling and the mainline train station with direct services to central London, as well as the extensive leisure facilities and parks of the vibrant city centre.

Property Facts

Charmouth Road, St Albans

Guide price £1.5m

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk