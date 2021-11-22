Property Spotlight: See inside this £1,275,000 family home in Fleetville, St Albans

Offered for sale with no upper chain is this well presented family home.

Approaching 1,700sq ft of accommodation, this five bedroom semi-detached property is situated within the highly sought after Fleetville area, within walking distance of the mainline railway station.

The kitchen is at the rear of the property. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The accommodation is arranged over three levels and comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, bay fronted sitting room, dining room and spacious kitchen/breakfast room.

Features of the living room include a bay window. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The dining room completes the trio of ground floor reception rooms. - Credit: Collinson Hall

On the first floor there is a 16ft x 14ft 4in bay fronted bedroom, plus two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

The loft has been converted to provide two more double bedrooms and an additional shower room.

One of the spacious loft rooms. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Externally there is side access to a low maintenance rear garden.

There is a good sized garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Property Facts

Blandford Road, St Albans

Guide price: £1,275,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

The property provides 1,690sq ft of living space. - Credit: Collinson Hall



