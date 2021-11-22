News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: See inside this £1,275,000 family home in Fleetville, St Albans

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 1:22 PM November 22, 2021
Updated: 2:01 PM November 22, 2021
Blandford Road, St Albans. 

Blandford Road, St Albans. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Offered for sale with no upper chain is this well presented family home. 

Approaching 1,700sq ft of accommodation, this five bedroom semi-detached property is situated within the highly sought after Fleetville area, within walking distance of the mainline railway station. 

The kitchen is at the rear of the property. 

The kitchen is at the rear of the property. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The accommodation is arranged over three levels and comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, bay fronted sitting room, dining room and spacious kitchen/breakfast room.

Features of the living room include a bay window. 

Features of the living room include a bay window. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The dining room completes the trio of ground floor reception rooms. 

The dining room completes the trio of ground floor reception rooms. - Credit: Collinson Hall

On the first floor there is a 16ft x 14ft 4in bay fronted bedroom, plus two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

The loft has been converted to provide two more double bedrooms and an additional shower room.

One of the spacious loft rooms. 

One of the spacious loft rooms. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Externally there is side access to a low maintenance rear garden.

There is a good sized garden to the rear of the property. 

There is a good sized garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Blandford Road, St Albans 

Guide price: £1,275,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

The property provides 1,690sq ft of living space. 

The property provides 1,690sq ft of living space. - Credit: Collinson Hall


