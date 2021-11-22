Property Spotlight: See inside this £1,275,000 family home in Fleetville, St Albans
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Collinson Hall
Offered for sale with no upper chain is this well presented family home.
Approaching 1,700sq ft of accommodation, this five bedroom semi-detached property is situated within the highly sought after Fleetville area, within walking distance of the mainline railway station.
The accommodation is arranged over three levels and comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, bay fronted sitting room, dining room and spacious kitchen/breakfast room.
On the first floor there is a 16ft x 14ft 4in bay fronted bedroom, plus two further bedrooms and a bathroom.
The loft has been converted to provide two more double bedrooms and an additional shower room.
Externally there is side access to a low maintenance rear garden.
Blandford Road, St Albans
Guide price: £1,275,000
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk