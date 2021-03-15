Property Spotlight: A pretty period home close to all of St Albans’ amenities

Published: 10:03 AM March 15, 2021

This three-bedroom semi-detached family home is ideally located in the Bernards Heath area of St Albans.

The accommodation is laid out over three floors, with a living room to the front with wood burning stove.

The dining room opens up to the kitchen and there is a small sitting area to the rear with doors leading to the garden. There is also a cloakroom.

A feature of the living room is its wood burning stove. - Credit: Hamptons

The dining room has an exposed brick feature wall. - Credit: Hamptons

Doors from the open plan living area open onto the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

On the first floor are two bedrooms and a family bathroom with free standing claw foot bath, whilst there is a third bedroom on the top floor.

The first floor bathroom has a claw foot bath. - Credit: Hamptons

At the bottom of the rear garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, is a detached study. It has power, heat, light and an en suite shower room, and can be used as a home office or gymnasium.

There is a home office/gym at the bottom of the garden. - Credit: Hamptons

You may also want to watch:

Culver Road is ideally situated for access to local schooling, shops, restaurants, the station and the city centre.

Property Facts

Culver Road, St Albans

Guide price: £735,000

Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk



