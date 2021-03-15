Property Spotlight: A pretty period home close to all of St Albans’ amenities
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This three-bedroom semi-detached family home is ideally located in the Bernards Heath area of St Albans.
The accommodation is laid out over three floors, with a living room to the front with wood burning stove.
The dining room opens up to the kitchen and there is a small sitting area to the rear with doors leading to the garden. There is also a cloakroom.
On the first floor are two bedrooms and a family bathroom with free standing claw foot bath, whilst there is a third bedroom on the top floor.
At the bottom of the rear garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, is a detached study. It has power, heat, light and an en suite shower room, and can be used as a home office or gymnasium.
You may also want to watch:
Culver Road is ideally situated for access to local schooling, shops, restaurants, the station and the city centre.
Property Facts
Most Read
- 1 St Albans Reclaim These Streets is cancelled
- 2 Alban's Well pub to open at old BHS site
- 3 Property Spotlight: A pretty period home close to all of St Albans’ amenities
- 4 Hundreds of trees felled on Green Belt site 'to make way for travellers camp'
- 5 How many people in St Albans have been vaccinated against COVID-19?
- 6 Pub in the Park festival announces St Albans line-up
- 7 Speeding drivers targeted on dangerous Redbourn Road
- 8 Reclaim These Streets vigil to be held in St Albans
- 9 Car collides with The Horn pub
- 10 'They nearly killed me': Rider left shaken after cyclists hit horse
Culver Road, St Albans
Guide price: £735,000
Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk