News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: A pretty period home close to all of St Albans’ amenities

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 10:03 AM March 15, 2021   
Culver Road, St Albans.

Culver Road, St Albans. - Credit: Hamptons

This three-bedroom semi-detached family home is ideally located in the Bernards Heath area of St Albans.  

The accommodation is laid out over three floors, with a living room to the front with wood burning stove.

The dining room opens up to the kitchen and there is a small sitting area to the rear with doors leading to the garden. There is also a cloakroom. 

A feature of the living room is its wood burning stove. 

A feature of the living room is its wood burning stove. - Credit: Hamptons

The dining room has an exposed brick feature wall. 

The dining room has an exposed brick feature wall. - Credit: Hamptons

Doors from the open plan living area open onto the rear garden. 

Doors from the open plan living area open onto the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

On the first floor are two bedrooms and a family bathroom with free standing claw foot bath, whilst there is a third bedroom on the top floor. 

The first floor bathroom has a claw foot bath. 

The first floor bathroom has a claw foot bath. - Credit: Hamptons

At the bottom of the rear garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, is a detached study. It has power, heat, light and an en suite shower room, and can be used as a home office or gymnasium.  

There is a home office/gym at the bottom of the garden. 

There is a home office/gym at the bottom of the garden. - Credit: Hamptons

You may also want to watch:

Culver Road is ideally situated for access to local schooling, shops, restaurants, the station and the city centre. 

Property Facts 

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans Reclaim These Streets is cancelled
  2. 2 Alban's Well pub to open at old BHS site
  3. 3 Property Spotlight: A pretty period home close to all of St Albans’ amenities
  1. 4 Hundreds of trees felled on Green Belt site 'to make way for travellers camp'
  2. 5 How many people in St Albans have been vaccinated against COVID-19?
  3. 6 Pub in the Park festival announces St Albans line-up
  4. 7 Speeding drivers targeted on dangerous Redbourn Road
  5. 8 Reclaim These Streets vigil to be held in St Albans
  6. 9 Car collides with The Horn pub
  7. 10 'They nearly killed me': Rider left shaken after cyclists hit horse

Culver Road, St Albans 

Guide price: £735,000 

Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk 


Property of the Week

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Verulamium Lake has burst its banks, flooding the public toilets, due to excessive winter rainfall.

Verulamium Park

The great deluge: how excessive rainfall has flooded parts of district

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Mount Vernon Cancer Centre

Watford General Hospital

NHS 'needs to get a grip' in cancer centre redevelopment

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Save St Albans Pubs market stall sells draft beer, ciders and ales in sealed containers under Covid-friendly circumstances.

Support your local pub and buy from new city centre market stall

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
There are currently 1,841 confirmed coronavirus cases across St Albans as of November 24, according to ONS data. Picture: GET...

Coronavirus

St Albans district's COVID cases hit new low

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus