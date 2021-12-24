Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed barn conversion in London Colney

This stunning Grade II listed barn conversion dates back to the late 17th or early 18th century.

There is a communal lawn to the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

Situated in a semi-rural location, Landsdowne offers wonderful character features including exposed beams and vaulted ceilings. It also benefits from a secluded rear garden and detached garage.

Entry is into a welcoming entrance hall with tiled flooring which leads to the main living accommodation.

There is a spacious entrance hall at the front of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

The impressive dual aspect sitting room has a vaulted ceiling, and leads to the dining room. Beyond this is the TV/family room and kitchen/breakfast room.

The kitchen comprises a range of wall and base units with integrated appliances. There is also a utility room and a separate WC.

On the first floor are three bedrooms with an en suite shower room to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.

Exposed beams are among the period features on offer at Landsdowne. - Credit: Hamptons

There is a further study (which could potentially be adapted as a fourth bedroom) which overlooks the sitting room.

To the front of the house is a secluded walled garden which is mainly laid to lawn and is well stocked with a variety of mature trees and shrubs.

There is a walled garden at the front of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

A terrace runs along the front of the house and a path leads to the detached double garage with electric up and over door. There is also parking for several cars.

A communal lawn extends to the rear of the property.

The dining room overlooks the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

Landsdowne is located close to Salisbury Hall and De Havilland aircraft museum on the outskirts of St Albans.

The M25 is available at junction 22 and there is access to the M1 and A1M, along with the A414.

The kitchen/breakfast room is at the front of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

Landsdowne, London Colney

Guide price: £1.25m

Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk