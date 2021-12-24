Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed barn conversion in London Colney
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This stunning Grade II listed barn conversion dates back to the late 17th or early 18th century.
Situated in a semi-rural location, Landsdowne offers wonderful character features including exposed beams and vaulted ceilings. It also benefits from a secluded rear garden and detached garage.
Entry is into a welcoming entrance hall with tiled flooring which leads to the main living accommodation.
The impressive dual aspect sitting room has a vaulted ceiling, and leads to the dining room. Beyond this is the TV/family room and kitchen/breakfast room.
The kitchen comprises a range of wall and base units with integrated appliances. There is also a utility room and a separate WC.
On the first floor are three bedrooms with an en suite shower room to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.
There is a further study (which could potentially be adapted as a fourth bedroom) which overlooks the sitting room.
To the front of the house is a secluded walled garden which is mainly laid to lawn and is well stocked with a variety of mature trees and shrubs.
A terrace runs along the front of the house and a path leads to the detached double garage with electric up and over door. There is also parking for several cars.
A communal lawn extends to the rear of the property.
Landsdowne is located close to Salisbury Hall and De Havilland aircraft museum on the outskirts of St Albans.
The M25 is available at junction 22 and there is access to the M1 and A1M, along with the A414.
Property Facts
Landsdowne, London Colney
Guide price: £1.25m
Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk