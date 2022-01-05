News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A stylish maisonette in central St Albans

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 8:00 AM January 5, 2022
Alma Road, St Albans. 

Alma Road, St Albans. - Credit: Collinson Hall

This beautifully presented two bedroom lower ground floor garden maisonette is ideally located in a prime central St Albans location. 

The entrance hall leads to a bright, contemporary kitchen. 

The entrance hall leads to a bright, contemporary kitchen. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The living room is light and modern. 

The living room is light and modern. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The vibrant city centre and mainline railway station are just a short stroll from the property, which has been remodelled and refurbished to create a bright and modern interior.

There is a stylish modern bathroom to the rear of the St Albans property. 

There is a stylish bathroom to the rear of the property. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The principal bedroom measures 14ft 4in x 13ft. 

The principal bedroom measures 14ft 4in x 13ft. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, spacious principal bedroom, a good size second bedroom, stylish kitchen, sitting room and a modern bathroom.

Externally the property benefits from its own enclosed rear garden.

The St Albans property also benefits from a pretty rear garden.

The property also benefits from a pretty rear garden. - Credit: Collinson Hall

This stunning home would be ideal for a busy commuter or investor due to its excellent location.

The St Albans maisonette's total floor area is 653 sq ft.

The maisonette's total floor area is 653 sq ft. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Property Facts

Alma Road, St Albans

£450,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk

Property of the Week
St Albans News

