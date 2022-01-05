Property Spotlight: A stylish maisonette in central St Albans

This beautifully presented two bedroom lower ground floor garden maisonette is ideally located in a prime central St Albans location.

The vibrant city centre and mainline railway station are just a short stroll from the property, which has been remodelled and refurbished to create a bright and modern interior.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, spacious principal bedroom, a good size second bedroom, stylish kitchen, sitting room and a modern bathroom.

Externally the property benefits from its own enclosed rear garden.

This stunning home would be ideal for a busy commuter or investor due to its excellent location.

Property Facts

Alma Road, St Albans

£450,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk