Property Spotlight: A fabulous family home next to Highfield Park
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Northwood
This five bedroom detached family home boasts a wealth of beautifully presented accommodation laid out over three floors.
A welcoming entrance hall with pretty floor tiles leads to a useful study, a stunning kitchen/family room, a further reception room and a utility room.
The triple aspect kitchen/family room benefits from thoughtfully arranged units incorporating the necessary appliances, plus bifolding windows and doors to the rear.
The first floor features four good sized bedrooms (all with fitted wardrobes) and a stylish en suite and family bathroom, both of which are four piece.
The second floor master suite boasts a range of fitted wardrobes, eaves storage and its own four-piece en suite.
Externally there is a private rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn, with a pleasant patio area ideal for al fresco dining. There is also a garage and driveway parking.
Stanmore Chase is in a desirable cul-de-sac located within a short drive of St Albans' vibrant city centre and mainline railway station, and within a short walk of the open spaces of Highfield Park.
Property Facts
Stanmore Chase, St Albans
£1.2m
Northwood, 01727 702566, www.northwooduk.com