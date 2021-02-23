Property Spotlight: A smart apartment in a new St Albans city centre development
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This one-bed third floor apartment forms part of Chequers House, St Albans' newest development in the heart of the city centre.
The property consists of an open plan living area - including a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and Quartz worktops - a contemporary shower room with white sanitaryware and a double bedroom with bespoke built-in wardrobe.
Features include thermally and acoustically efficient double glazed windows, LED spotlights throughout, engineered wood flooring to the hallway and living area and a video entry system.
Chequers House is an elegant boutique-style development of 10 one and two-bed apartments by Jaspar Homes.
The development is within walking distance of St Albans City train station, providing excellent access to central London. In terms of road links, it is conveniently nestled between the M1, A1 and M25.
You may also want to watch:
Superb local shopping and entertainment are also on offer in and around this historical and popular city.
Property Facts
Most Read
- 1 Woman celebrates 100th birthday in lockdown with champagne toast
- 2 St Albans named among UK's million-pound property hotspots
- 3 St Albans wine company in finals for business award
- 4 Herts COVID-19 infection rate falls below one in a thousand
- 5 What is your vision for the future of our city?
- 6 New ventures springing up across the district
- 7 How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Herts?
- 8 Property Spotlight: A smart apartment in a new St Albans city centre development
- 9 Music teacher reimagines country classic for lockdown
- 10 The latest court results from the St Albans area
Chequers House, Chequer Street, St Albans
£325,000
Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk