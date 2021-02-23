News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A smart apartment in a new St Albans city centre development

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 7:00 AM February 23, 2021    Updated: 9:19 AM February 23, 2021
Chequers House, Chequer Street, St Albans

Chequers House, Chequer Street, St Albans. - Credit: Hamptons

This one-bed third floor apartment forms part of Chequers House, St Albans' newest development in the heart of the city centre. 

The living area and hallway boast engineered wood flooring. 

The living area and hallway boast engineered wood flooring. - Credit: Hamptons

The property consists of an open plan living area - including a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and Quartz worktops - a contemporary shower room with white sanitaryware and a double bedroom with bespoke built-in wardrobe. 

Features of the shower room include porcelain wall and floor tiles, stainless steel/chrome finished heated towel rails and designer taps.

Features of the shower room include porcelain wall and floor tiles, stainless steel/chrome finished heated towel rails and designer taps. - Credit: Hamptons

There is a bespoke built in wardrobe in the bedroom.

There is a bespoke built in wardrobe in the bedroom. - Credit: Hamptons

Features include thermally and acoustically efficient double glazed windows, LED spotlights throughout, engineered wood flooring to the hallway and living area and a video entry system. 

The kitchen has integrated appliances, including a fridge/freezer, dishwasher, multi-function electric oven, gas hob, extractor and washer dryer.

The kitchen has integrated appliances, including a fridge/freezer, dishwasher, multi-function electric oven, gas hob, extractor and washer dryer. - Credit: Hamptons

Chequers House is an elegant boutique-style development of 10 one and two-bed apartments by Jaspar Homes.  

The development is within walking distance of St Albans City train station, providing excellent access to central London. In terms of road links, it is conveniently nestled between the M1, A1 and M25.  

Superb local shopping and entertainment are also on offer in and around this historical and popular city.

Help to Buy is available on the flat, which is covered by a professional warranty.  

Help to Buy is available on the flat, which is covered by a professional warranty. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

Chequers House, Chequer Street, St Albans

£325,000

Hamptons, 01727 400031, www.hamptons.co.uk

