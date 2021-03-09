Property Spotlight: A beautiful barn conversion on the outskirts of Harpenden
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
Believed to date back to the 1590s, Ayres End Barn boasts versatile family-sized accommodation arranged over three floors.
Character features have been retained and enhanced since its conversion in the 1980s, with beams and extensive ceiling heights running throughout the charming reception areas.
There’s an instant feeling of grandeur when entering the impressive reception hall, with stairs rising to the first-floor gallery landing, which overlooks the dining hall and rear garden.
The main ground floor feature is the kitchen/dining area, which is open plan with views over the garden and the galleried landing above.
There are also three bedrooms, one en suite, a bathroom, utility and downstairs cloakroom.
At the heart of the first floor, glorious triple aspect views to Heartwood Forest can be enjoyed from the sitting room, which has a log burning fire.
The principal bedroom on this floor has a dressing room as well as an en suite bathroom. There is also a convenient study for home working.
A games room occupies the second floor.
Outside, a generous driveway leads to a double car garage with planning for further development subject to the relevant consent. (There is scope to provide ancillary accommodation or office space as the neighbouring barn has already achieved this.)
A fantastic thatched hut set in the formal gardens provides a delightful seating area and entertaining space, with lighting and heating for all year use.
Located within an easy drive of Harpenden and its fast trains to London, this is a perfect property, whether working from home or commuting.
Property facts
Ayres End Barn, Ayres End Lane, Harpenden
£1.5m
Hamptons, 01582 803990, www.hamptons.co.uk