Property Spotlight: A beautiful barn conversion on the outskirts of Harpenden  

Published: 8:00 AM March 9, 2021 Updated: 9:07 AM March 9, 2021

Believed to date back to the 1590s, Ayres End Barn boasts versatile family-sized accommodation arranged over three floors.

Character features have been retained and enhanced since its conversion in the 1980s, with beams and extensive ceiling heights running throughout the charming reception areas.

The galleried landing overlooks the dining hall and rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

There are views over the garden from the open plan kitchen/diner. - Credit: Hamptons

There’s an instant feeling of grandeur when entering the impressive reception hall, with stairs rising to the first-floor gallery landing, which overlooks the dining hall and rear garden.

The main ground floor feature is the kitchen/dining area, which is open plan with views over the garden and the galleried landing above.

There are also three bedrooms, one en suite, a bathroom, utility and downstairs cloakroom.

One of the property's four bedrooms. - Credit: Hamptons

At the heart of the first floor, glorious triple aspect views to Heartwood Forest can be enjoyed from the sitting room, which has a log burning fire.

The principal bedroom on this floor has a dressing room as well as an en suite bathroom. There is also a convenient study for home working.

A games room occupies the second floor.

Outside, a generous driveway leads to a double car garage with planning for further development subject to the relevant consent. (There is scope to provide ancillary accommodation or office space as the neighbouring barn has already achieved this.)

Ayres End Barn is located within an easy drive of Harpenden and its fast trains to London. - Credit: Hamptons

A fantastic thatched hut set in the formal gardens provides a delightful seating area and entertaining space, with lighting and heating for all year use.

Located within an easy drive of Harpenden and its fast trains to London, this is a perfect property, whether working from home or commuting.

Property facts

Ayres End Barn, Ayres End Lane, Harpenden

£1.5m

Hamptons, 01582 803990, www.hamptons.co.uk