Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed former pub in central St Albans
This unique Grade II listed period property was built in the early 17th Century and was originally a pub and rooming house.
With a frame that is said to be constructed from ship's timbers salvaged from the Armada, it's situated within a prime central location on one of the most famous roads in St Albans.
Recognised as one of the oldest and best-preserved houses in the city’s conservation area, with amazing views of the Cathedral, it's available for sale chain free.
With over 2,000 square feet of accommodation arranged over four levels, it boasts a wealth of period features, including exposed timbers, oak doors and decorative fitted shutters.
We enter into the palatial lounge/dining room, which leads to the bright, airy kitchen. We move from here to the utility, downstairs cloakroom and useful office, which overlooks the courtyard garden.
Downstairs is the family room with its elaborate plasterwork and exposed brick fireplace. The bar here came from a 1930s pub, and the top of the wooden arch opposite is salvaged from a grand house restoration.
On the first floor are three lovely bedrooms and the main bathroom, with views out onto the Abbey. On the second floor is the principal bedroom, with its dressing room and en suite bathroom.
The beautiful courtyard is the end of the stables that were originally behind the house. The timber on the rear office wall is from the Windsor Castle fire in 1992.
Property Facts
Holywell Hill, St Albans
£1.2m
Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk