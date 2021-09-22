Planning permission granted for 45-home London Colney development

Published: 2:06 PM September 22, 2021

The site on Perham Way, London Colney, has been vacant since 2015. - Credit: Google Street View

The redevelopment of London Colney Recreation Centre has been given the go-ahead by planners.

Chalkdene Developments have been granted permission to build a 45-home scheme on the Perham Way site, which has been vacant since 2015.

CGI of how the Carriage Quarter development is expected to look on completion. - Credit: Chalkdene Developments

Once occupied by Adventure World soft play and 1st Adventure Nursery, it will be called Carriage Quarter and will consist of 27 apartments and 18 houses.

Chalkdene Developments, a joint venture partnership between Morgan Sindall Group and HLL, will now purchase the site from Hertfordshire County Council and contract with Lovell Partnerships to build the development.

All of the houses and 15 of the apartments will be available for private sale, while the remaining 12 properties – including two wheelchair accessible apartments – will be purchased by Hightown housing association.

You may also want to watch:

Seven of these will be leased for affordable rent with the remaining four sold under shared ownership. Hightown will also purchase a sales unit, which they will use as an affordable home.

CGI of the Carriage Quarter development, which will consist of 27 apartments and 18 houses. - Credit: Chalkdene Developments

The houses will all have private gardens and off street parking or garages for residents. Apartments will come with allocated parking and shared amenity space for each block and cycle bays will also be available. Construction is due to begin later this year.

Bob Deering, executive member for resources at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are delighted to receive reserved matters planning for this site which will bring a variety of high quality homes to London Colney. This housing will continue to support the county council’s Good Growth agenda.”

Justine Fancy, programme director at Chalkdene Developments, said: “Receiving planning on this scheme is fantastic news and will allow us to commence our fourth development in Hertfordshire as part of our joint venture. This will allow our wider team to continue to deliver a variety of much-needed new homes in the county.”