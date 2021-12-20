Revealed: The cost of living near Hertfordshire's best schools

Homes close to Fleetville's infant and junior schools have an average price of £595,790. - Credit: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden are renowned for their excellent state schools, and many parents are prepared to pay a premium to secure a property in their preferred catchment.

But which schools come with the biggest price premium attached?

We looked at the average house prices in neighbourhoods near schools with 'outstanding' Ofsted ratings to find out...

St Albans

The Cathedral city has the second most expensive school catchment in the whole of Herts, with the area around Bernards Heath Junior School being the most high end of all with an average price of £1,010,000.

While the school is off the relatively modest (by St Albans standards...) Watson Avenue, it's also within a short stroll of Marshals' Drive, home to some of the city's most expensive homes.

Schools in the Marshalswick area are also local to this prestige address, so its no surprise that the cost of living close by is fairly high. The average near Sandringham is £724,250, while homes close to Skyswood and Wheatfields Infants' and Nursery School are slightly higher at £750,000.

Oakwood Drive is home to Oakwood and Beaumont schools - two of St Albans' most sought after. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

Being close to Beaumont would set you back an average of £670,000, while the price of property near its main feeder primary, Oakwood, is £752,000.

Nearby Fleetville's neighbouring infant and junior schools share an average of £595,790, making them a little less affordable than the £510,000 paid by their Cunningham Hill equivalents.

There are a lot of flats near Loreto College, which may explain the more affordable average property price in the locality. - Credit: Archant

Catholic girls' school Loreto College has many flats in its surrounding area, which may explain the surprisingly low average of £372,500. The average for its nearby feeder school, St Alban & St Stephen Catholic Primary School & Nursery, is £595,750. Homes close to St Albans Girls' School (STAGS) sell for an average of £625,000.

Harpenden

With three of its four state secondaries rated 'outstanding', it's easy to understand Harpenden's enduring appeal to families.

St George's was crowned 'comprehensive school of the year' by the Sunday Times in 2019. - Credit: Archant

The priciest part of town surrounds the highly sought-after St George's, named comprehensive school of the year by the Sunday Times in 2019. A non-selective day and boarding school, the average price in the surrounding area is £975,000, a figure shared by neighbouring Sir John Lawes.

Homes near Crabtree infants' and junior schools have an average property price of £937,500, making theirs the most expensive 'outstanding' primary school catchment in Harpenden, followed by St Dominic Catholic Primary School (£800,000).

The north Harpenden area is also expensive: homes close to Roundwood Park and its adjacent primary have an average price of £785,000, while those near Wood End typically cost £790,000

Homes surrounding the two Roundwood schools have an average price of £785,000. - Credit: Archant

The Southdown area is marginally more affordable, with the Grove Infant and Nursery School area showing an average of £749,250.

High Beeches is Harpenden's most affordable 'outstanding' primary school area, with an average house price of £595,000.

The most expensive areas of Hertfordshire near 'outstanding' schools

Adjacent to the National Trust's Ashridge estate is Little Gaddesden Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, officially the most expensive school catchment in the county.

Houses near this village school, which has just 95 pupils, change hands for an average of £1,077,500. Along with Bernards Heath Junior School, it is one of only two schools in Herts surrounded by homes worth in excess of £1m.

The most affordable areas of Hertfordshire near 'outstanding' schools

If you're looking for a reasonably priced property close to a school with a top Ofsted ranking, you'll need to look outside St Albans and Harpenden.

The cheapest place to buy is in the vicinity of Howe Dell Primary School in Hatfield, where the average home will set you back just £241,000.

Also on the right side of £300,000 are Longlands Primary School and Nursery near Broxbourne (£277,500) and Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School in Stevenage (£285,000).