Award-winning Borehamwood housing development declared open

The team from Griggs at The Grain Yard's ribbon-cutting ceremony. - Credit: Griggs

A striking collection of 19 new homes in Borehamwood has been formally opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event took place at The Grain Yard on Monday, February 28, to celebrate the handover of the scheme's six affordable homes to Watford Community Housing.

The Grain Yard is a collection of 21 homes, six that are affordable and 13 that are privately owned. - Credit: Griggs

The collection of architecturally distinctive properties is located on the northern edge of Borehamwood, south-east of Radlett.

It also includes 13 private ownership homes and one commercial premises, which is the new HQ for the scheme's developer, Griggs.

The scheme picked up a clutch of gongs at the UK Property Awards in 2021, including best development, best mixed use development, best office development and best development marketing.

The Grain Yard has won several awards. - Credit: Griggs

Chris Griggs, director of Griggs said: “We are proud to deliver upon our commitment to fulfil local demand for high quality affordable housing.

“We are delighted with how our team has managed to seamlessly integrate the affordable housing into this award-winning development, using the highest quality materials and design standards to set the bar for what we believe are the best affordable homes in Hertfordshire.

“Our commitment to lasting quality is at the core of everything we do, so it follows that our affordable homes should be built to the same exacting standards as our exclusive private ownership homes.

“Transacting with Watford Community Housing marks the beginning of what we hope will be long and fruitful relationship. We fully intend to work together on future schemes, given our success working together at The Grain Yard.”

Helen Town, group director of partnerships at Watford Community Housing, added: “The Grain Yard embodies all that we can achieve through partnership working – homes of the highest standard that are attainable for all, and a lasting collaboration that benefits our residents.

"We’re thrilled to be part of this project and we look forward to all that Watford Community Housing can accomplish with Griggs in future too.”