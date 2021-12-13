Revealed: Hertfordshire's most viewed homes 2021
Rightmove's most viewed Hertfordshire homes over the past year have been revealed – and two of them are in St Albans.
We checked out the top five...
1. The Lodge, North Road, Hertford
This pretty £600,000 detached lodge house is conveniently located a short walk from Hertford North train station.
A modest abode with three bedrooms and a small garden, it's a surprisingly low key winner of Hertfordshire's most viewed.
2. High Elms Manor, Garston
Listed as 'POA' on Rightmove, but with a more informative £7.5m price tag squirrelled away in the agent's property details, this 14-bed Grade II listed manor house has a ballroom and banqueting hall among other features.
Sitting in 10 acres of grounds, it was a family-run Montessori school and events business from the 1990s until earlier this year.
3. Moor Place, Kettle Green Lane, Much Hadham
A Grade I listed 14-bed, 13-bath pile surrounded by idyllic Hertfordshire countryside, this place has an eye-watering £12m asking price.
Its most notable features include an outdoor pool, tennis courts and around 80 acres of grounds.
4. Pook's Hill, King Harry Lane, St Albans
This £3.25m six-bed family home is believed to date back to the mid-1800s, and boasts gardens adjoining Verulamium Park.
Its standout feature is the basement leisure complex, complete with gym, golf simulator and cinema area.
5. Coopers Green Cottages, Coopers Green Lane, St Albans
Located on the eastern fringes of St Albans, within a short drive of Marshalswick's amenities, is this £1.5m four-bed detached house.
A particular highlight is its private decked terrace on the first floor, which offers far-reaching views over surrounding countryside.