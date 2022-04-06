News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most popular postcodes

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 2:44 PM April 6, 2022
One of the beautiful buildings on Wheathampstead's historic High Street

Home to Wheathampstead, AL4 is one of the most popular postcodes in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Archant

Hertfordshire's most popular postcodes have been revealed – and Watford has come out on top. 

Purplebricks based its rankings on the number of viewings seen on its website during March, with three WD postcodes and two ALs making up the top five. 

We found out why they're so popular... 

1. WD25

Garston, Leavesden, Aldenham, Letchmore Heath

Some of Garston's properties. Picture: Danny Loo

Some of the properties on offer in Garston, which is in the popular WD25 postcode area. - Credit: Archant

With the M1 running through the centre of the postcode and popular attractions such as Leavesden's Warner Bros. Studio Tour and Garston's Vue cinema, WD25 is packed with selling points. 

There's another side to the postcode in the form of sleepy Aldenham and little Letchmore Heath, which balance out the buzz with their sleepy, affluent village vibe. 

Rightmove recorded an average sale price in WD25 over the last year of £450,917.

2. WD18

Most Read

  1. 1 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  2. 2 More homes planned for village Green Belt
  3. 3 Banned BMW driver caught ‘asking for fuel money’ on M1
  1. 4 New ‘Netflix’ spy series filming continues near St Albans
  2. 5 Leading figure in St Albans theatre scene jailed for paedophilia
  3. 6 'Bless this pub and all who drink in it' - Ye Olde Fighting Cocks reopens
  4. 7 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  5. 8 Bringing visual arts to life with new St Albans festival
  6. 9 See inside this spacious £5,200pcm rental property in Smallford
  7. 10 7 of the quirkiest restaurants in Hertfordshire

West Watford, Holywell

Take a stroll along the river in Cassiobury park before finding the perfect picnic spot.

Part of Cassiobury Park falls within the WD18 postcode. - Credit: Google

Taking in the southern tip of Cassiobury Park, Watford tube station and Watford General Hospital, the WD18 postcode covers off several of the town's major landmarks.

According to Rightmove, the average sale price in the postcode over the last year was a relatively affordable £363,822, with terraced houses making up the majority of the transactions.

3. AL4

St Albans, Wheathampstead, Sandridge, Colney Heath, Tyttenhanger, Gustard Wood

High Street, Sandridge

AL4, which is home to Sandridge, came third on the Purplebricks list. - Credit: Archant

It's easy to understand the appeal of AL4, which is home to some of Hertfordshire's prettiest villages, including Wheathampstead and Sandridge.

The St Albans part of the postcode is packed with outstanding schools, including Sandringham and Beaumont, while fabulous green spaces include Heartwood Forest and Nomansland Common. 

The average sale price over the last year was £630,566. 

4. WD19

Oxhey, South Oxhey, Carpenders Park

Oxhey Activity Park is one of WD19's main attractions. 

Oxhey Activity Park is one of WD19's main attractions. - Credit: Google Street View

Immediately south of WD18 is WD19, which includes the desirable Oxhey village. With an average price over the last year of £466,274, it's more expensive than its neighbour. 

Bushey and Carpenders Park tube stations are within the postcode, as is Oxhey Activity Park, with its skate park, cafe and play area. 

5. AL7 

Welwyn Garden City

Homes on Beehive Lane, in Welwyn Garden City's AL7 postcode. 

Homes on Beehive Lane, in Welwyn Garden City's AL7 postcode. - Credit: Google Street View

AL7 covers the eastern half of Welwyn Garden City, including Panshanger, Peartree and the George V playing fields. 

According to Rightmove, the area had an average sale price of £362,888 over the last year – noticeably more affordable than the other half of town, AL8, which recorded a more premium price of £525,328. 

St Albans News
Watford News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

The Farmer's Boy in St Albans.

Music

Fighting for the Farmer's - another St Albans pub in crisis

Laura Bill

person
Luton town centre.

Updated

Luton unveils project to protect town from gentrification

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Chris Burdett and Alex Lever took their product PipeSnug into the Den on BBC One

TV | Interview

Harpenden dads who met at primary school seek Dragons' Den investment

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Mark Carrington, from Radlett, was a consultant anaesthetist at the Royal Free Hospital in London when he was arrested

St Albans Crown Court

Consultant who agreed to assault girl, aged 7, with 'accomplice' is jailed

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon