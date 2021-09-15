News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive villages

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 12:58 PM September 15, 2021    Updated: 1:13 PM September 15, 2021
St John the Baptist church, Aldenham. Picture: Danny Loo

Aldenham was Hertfordshire's most expensive village in the year to May 2021, and came third in the five-year countdown. - Credit: Archant

It's official: Aldenham is the most expensive Hertfordshire village in which to own a home. 

The average price of property in this Herts hotspot in the year to May 2021 was an enormous £1,319,622, according to Savills research. 

Hertfordshire's most expensive villages in the 12 months to May 2021. 

Hertfordshire's most expensive villages in the 12 months to May 2021. - Credit: Source: Savills research using Land Registry data

The home of upmarket Aldenham School (with its boarders' fees of £35,000 per year) is ideally placed for the M1, between Watford and Radlett. 

Savills used Land Registry data to assess villages/parishes in Hertfordshire with 20 or more sales.

The Rose & Crown, Tewin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Tewin's upmarket popularity has endured: it was the second most expensive village in Hertfordshire over the last year, and fifth in the last five. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Aldenham was followed by Tewin, Sarratt and Chorleywood on the countdown, with all four places having average sale prices in excess of a million pounds. 

Sarratt was the third most expensive village in Hertfordshire in the year to May 2021. 

Sarratt was the third most expensive village in Hertfordshire in the year to May 2021. - Credit: Google Street View

The most expensive village over the last five years was a little closer to home, however: the parish of Harpenden Rural, which covers Kinsbourne Green Common and parts of the Rothamsted Estate came top, with an average price of £1,399,272. 

Hertfordshire's most expensive villages in the five years to May 2021. 

Hertfordshire's most expensive villages in the five years to May 2021. - Credit: Source: Savills research using Land Registry data

Nick Ingle, head of residential sales at Savills Harpenden, said: “Obviously these figures are averages and they should be read with that in mind – one or two large sales can distort the numbers.

"However, that said, if you look at the prices for this year it’s possibly not too much of a surprise. The strength of the market is phenomenal and properties in this part of the world have been in high demand and short supply."

Nick Ingle of Savills in Harpenden. 

Nick Ingle of Savills in Harpenden. - Credit: Savills

He added: "Behavioural and lifestyle changes continue to shape the market and there remains a significant number of buyers still looking for larger, family homes with more space, bigger gardens and extra room to work from home.

"Those villages seen as ‘best in class’ – with a pub, a local shop and a good sense of community alongside quality housing stock, access to schools and a decent broadband connection – will always be highly sought after.”

One of the roads that run through the Common, near Harpenden and Kinsbourne Green. Picture: Archant

The average sale price in Harpenden Rural in the five years to May 2021 was £1,399,272. - Credit: Archant

Nick said the five year averages demonstrated Hertfordshire’s long term appeal – particularly among those moving from London.

“Excellent transport links, superb schools and relative affordability mean the county has always been popular among those moving from the capital – and if anything that has only increased over the last 18 months,” he said.

“The number of buyers registering with our Harpenden office is up 27 per cent year-on-year, sales agreed have increased by 45 per cent and 44 per cent of properties have received multiple offers – with a 24 per cent increase in those with a London postcode. There remains significant momentum in the market and we expect the level of interest to continue for the rest of this year and into 2022.”

