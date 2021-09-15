Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive villages

Published: 12:58 PM September 15, 2021 Updated: 1:13 PM September 15, 2021

Aldenham was Hertfordshire's most expensive village in the year to May 2021, and came third in the five-year countdown. - Credit: Archant

It's official: Aldenham is the most expensive Hertfordshire village in which to own a home.

The average price of property in this Herts hotspot in the year to May 2021 was an enormous £1,319,622, according to Savills research.

Hertfordshire's most expensive villages in the 12 months to May 2021. - Credit: Source: Savills research using Land Registry data

The home of upmarket Aldenham School (with its boarders' fees of £35,000 per year) is ideally placed for the M1, between Watford and Radlett.

Savills used Land Registry data to assess villages/parishes in Hertfordshire with 20 or more sales.

Tewin's upmarket popularity has endured: it was the second most expensive village in Hertfordshire over the last year, and fifth in the last five. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Aldenham was followed by Tewin, Sarratt and Chorleywood on the countdown, with all four places having average sale prices in excess of a million pounds.

Sarratt was the third most expensive village in Hertfordshire in the year to May 2021. - Credit: Google Street View

The most expensive village over the last five years was a little closer to home, however: the parish of Harpenden Rural, which covers Kinsbourne Green Common and parts of the Rothamsted Estate came top, with an average price of £1,399,272.

Hertfordshire's most expensive villages in the five years to May 2021. - Credit: Source: Savills research using Land Registry data

Nick Ingle, head of residential sales at Savills Harpenden, said: “Obviously these figures are averages and they should be read with that in mind – one or two large sales can distort the numbers.

"However, that said, if you look at the prices for this year it’s possibly not too much of a surprise. The strength of the market is phenomenal and properties in this part of the world have been in high demand and short supply."

Nick Ingle of Savills in Harpenden. - Credit: Savills

He added: "Behavioural and lifestyle changes continue to shape the market and there remains a significant number of buyers still looking for larger, family homes with more space, bigger gardens and extra room to work from home.

"Those villages seen as ‘best in class’ – with a pub, a local shop and a good sense of community alongside quality housing stock, access to schools and a decent broadband connection – will always be highly sought after.”

The average sale price in Harpenden Rural in the five years to May 2021 was £1,399,272. - Credit: Archant

Nick said the five year averages demonstrated Hertfordshire’s long term appeal – particularly among those moving from London.

“Excellent transport links, superb schools and relative affordability mean the county has always been popular among those moving from the capital – and if anything that has only increased over the last 18 months,” he said.

“The number of buyers registering with our Harpenden office is up 27 per cent year-on-year, sales agreed have increased by 45 per cent and 44 per cent of properties have received multiple offers – with a 24 per cent increase in those with a London postcode. There remains significant momentum in the market and we expect the level of interest to continue for the rest of this year and into 2022.”