Revealed: The most expensive streets in St Albans

St Albans is packed with pretty streets, but which is the city's most expensive? - Credit: Karyn Haddon

St Albans' highest-priced streets over the last five years have been revealed – and Marshal's Drive only managed a humble third place ranking.

The street widely regarded as St Albans' most salubrious was beaten to the top spot by two similarly sought after addresses, one of which had an average price of almost £2.5m.

Land Registry data for the five years to June 2021 (excluding streets with fewer than three transactions) showed that Pondwicks Close is the city's most expensive street.

Homes on Pondwicks Close sold for an average of almost £2.5m in the five years to June 2021. - Credit: Google Street View

Nestled in a quiet corner between Verulamium Park and The Abbey primary school, it recorded a hefty average sale price of £2,455,558 – almost half a million pounds above its nearest rival.

Next up, with an average price of £1,960,000, was York Road. The first of these detached and semi-detached homes, which overlook Clarence Park, was built in 1901. St Albans' shops, restaurants and mainline City station are all within a 10 minute walk.

York Road residents' homes overlook Clarence Park. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Marshals Drive was next, with an average of £1,935,607. This exclusive address is packed with huge, mostly detached homes, which are ideally placed for both The Wick and The Quadrant. The most famous house on the street is arguably Wick House, which sold for £7.1m in 2017, the second most expensive property sale in Hertfordshire that year.

Marshals Drive is one of St Albans' most exclusive addresses. - Credit: Archant

In fourth position was Cunningham Hill Road, home to the most expensive property sold in St Albans during 2019. 5 Cunningham Hill Road changed hands for £3m, topping a list that also included a couple of Pondwicks Close properties, plus one on Marshals Drive.

Cunningham Hill Road is one of St Albans' most desirable addresses. - Credit: Google Street View

Marshals Drive's near neighbour, The Park, completes the list of St Albans high-end hotspots, with an average price of £1,703,500. Built around a horseshoe shape off equally desirable Faircross Way, the street is the location of one of St Albans' most deluxe properties, 53 The Park, which went on the market for £6m back in 2016.