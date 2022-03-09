Revealed: Harpenden's most expensive streets

Park Avenue North has long been considered one of Harpenden's most desirable addresses. - Credit: Archant

The most expensive streets in Harpenden over the last five years have been revealed – and the biggest hitter won't come as a surprise to anyone.

With an average price in excess of £3.3m, Park Avenue North was the priciest street in town by some margin, exceeding second place Hammondswick by more than £800,000.

Park Avenue North is the most expensive street in Harpenden, according to new analysis of Land Registry data. - Credit: Google Street View

Property Solvers analysed Land Registry data from 2016 onwards to reach their conclusions, ranking all transactions within postcodes that had three or more sales.

Park Avenue North came out on top with an average price of £3,388,333 – not surprising, given that 55 Park Avenue North was the second most expensive residential sale in Hertfordshire during 2020, changing hands for £5m.

Hammondswick was next up, with an average sale price of £2,526,250. The West Common cul-de-sac's most substantial sale was back in 2020, when Burleigh House, 1 The Hammonds changed hands for £3,830,000, making it the ninth most expensive sale in Hertfordshire that year.

Hammondswick is Harpenden's second most expensive street. - Credit: Google Street View

Wheatfield Road connects Hammondswick with its West Common neighbour The Uplands, which ranked third on the 'most expensive' list. Lined with sizeable detached houses set comfortably back from the road, its average price over the last five years was £2,310,833.

One of the substantial homes on The Uplands, where the average sale price over the last five years was £2,310,833. - Credit: Google Street View

The fourth most expensive street in Harpenden was Orchard Avenue, with an average price of £2,225,333. Running parallel to Park Avenue South, this prestigious address benefits from direct access to Rothamsted Park at its southern edge.

Orchard Avenue is the fourth most expensive street in Harpenden. - Credit: Google Street View

Completing the Harpenden property hotlist was High Elms in Hatching Green, with an average price of £2,175,000. A warren of huge homes accessible from Redbourn Lane, this private road's most sizeable recent sale was a 5,400 sq ft home with pool and gym, which sold for £2.75m in 2017.

High Elms is Harpenden's fifth most expensive street, with an average price over the last five years of £2,175,000. - Credit: Google Street View



