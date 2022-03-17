Revealed: Harpenden's least expensive addresses

Forget the unaffordable likes of Park Avenue North – there are plenty of places in Harpenden with modest property prices, and we've found the least expensive of the lot.

Using Land Registry data for the five years to June 2021 – excluding retirement properties and addresses with fewer than three transactions – we can reveal the most inexpensive parts of Harpenden to call home.

Beeching Close tops the list, with an average price of £220,875. Located off Westfield Road on the northern edge of Harpenden, this collection of low-rise one and two-bed flats is well placed for the Red Cow pub, among other amenities.

Beeching Close is Harpenden's most affordable address. - Credit: Google Street View

Next up is St James Court on St James Road. The purpose built block is in a sought after location close to Sir John Lawes and St George's schools, and has an average price of £234,583.

By Harpenden standards, St James Court offers excellent VFM. - Credit: Google Street View

In third place is Westminster Court, with an average price of £253,000. This gated community is located off Grove Road in the heart of Southdown, with easy access to all of the area's amenities.

All of Southdown's shops and eateries are easily accessible to Westminster Court residents. - Credit: Google Street View

Northfield Road in Batford, with its mix of flats and terraced houses, is in fourth place. An average sale price of £272,875 offers some of the best value in town, with a three-bed house changing hands in 2020 for £390,000.

Homes in Northfield Road are some of the most affordable in town. - Credit: Google Street View

In fifth place is The Putterills, where the average sale price in the five years to June 2021 was £286,250. Ideally placed in central Harpenden, this block of one and two-bed flats is under a minute from Godfrey's on foot.

The Putterills offers excellent value in a Harpenden town centre location. - Credit: Google Street View



