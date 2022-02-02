Promotion for long-serving St Albans property consultancy employee

A property consultancy with offices across Hertfordshire has appointed a new head of commercial agency.

Matt Bowen has been with Aitchison Raffety since 2015 and is based at the company's St Albans office.

Matt, who has over 17 years’ experience in commercial property disposals and acquisitions, replaces Mark Bunting, who has been appointed a regional director within the firm.

Matt said: “I am delighted to take on the role of head of agency and look forward to working with our established and hardworking team to not only continue the successes we have had, but to build upon these.”

Philip Waite, managing director at Aitchison Raffety, said: “As our new head of commercial agency, Matt takes over a team that will be the key to our continued growth. Whilst consolidating our strong and established presence in Hertfordshire, Matt will oversee the expansion of our commercial agency offering in other centres across the country.”