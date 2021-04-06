Major redevelopment underway at St Albans office building

Published: 10:40 AM April 6, 2021 Updated: 11:07 AM April 6, 2021

CGI of how 10 Bricket Road will look once work on the St Albans city centre development is complete. - Credit: LGIM

An extra floor is being added to a St Albans city centre office building as part of an extensive redevelopment project.

As well as the additional third floor, the transformation of 10 Bricket Road will include a 50 per cent increase in floor area, taking it to 42,478 sq ft of energy efficient office accommodation.

The development will also include 73 parking spaces, six car charging points, secure cycle storage and "generous" shower facilities and is scheduled for completion in late 2021.

LGIM Real Assets has committed to the extensive redevelopment and Canmoor has been appointed as development manager. Oakmont Construction is the main contractor.

Ali Farrell, fund manager, LGIM Real Assets, said: “10 Bricket Road is a truly unique development.

You may also want to watch:

“The property is close to shopping, amenities, and only a short walk to St Albans City station. The state-of-the-art facilities will help to drive employee health, satisfaction and wellbeing, as well as accelerate LGIM Real Assets' wider efforts concerning sustainability.

“We expect strong interest from the local and regional occupier market - we are also gaining significant attention from central London occupiers due to the excellent train service in particular.”

Sam Walker, director at Canmoor, said: "This building is a classic example of enhancing and repurposing a well-located office building in an undersupplied historic town with an excellent town centre parking provision.

"We expect the completed development to attract workforces back into offices in a post-COVID environment."







