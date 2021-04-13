Major redevelopment underway at listed former offices in St Albans

Published: 4:18 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 4:26 PM April 13, 2021

Work is underway to convert Grade II listed former offices in St Albans city centre into three new homes.

103 St Peter's Street - built in 1829 by George Smith, architect of St Albans Town Hall - will be transformed into a four storey, five-bed house measuring 5,700 sq ft.

The neighbouring property, 105 St Peter's Street, will be converted into a pair of two storey homes; a four-bed, measuring 2,549 sq ft and a three-bed of 1,706 sq ft.

10 new build mews houses will also be constructed to the rear, on what was previously a car park. Each will have allocated parking and will measure between 1,348 and 1,466 sq ft.

Work has recently begun on the project, which is expected to take a year to complete.

You may also want to watch:

Local property developer Foxley Group, which is based in Much Hadham, near Bishop's Stortford, will redevelop the site, with financial backing to the tune of £8.5m from Paragon Development Finance and Apollo Capital.

Full planning permission and listed building consent was granted in 2017.

Accountancy firm Kingston Smith were the most recent occupants of 105 St Peter's Street, vacating in 2016 after more than three decades. Computer software company Lansa are believed to have been final occupants of 103 St Peter's Street, which took the name Lansa House.

Kevin Gregory, Managing Director at Foxley Group, said: “We are excited to restore this beautiful building back to its former glory and provide new homes in the centre of this vibrant Cathedral city.

"We have been interested in 103-105 St Peter's Street for a while; it has huge potential and I am sure will be popular with purchasers who want the benefit of a desirable location that’s within commutable distance to London."



