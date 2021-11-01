Revealed: The interiors trends guaranteed to turn renters off

Landlords are turning tenants off with some of their style choices. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carpeted bathrooms, inspirational wall art and ceiling mirrors are the stuff of nightmares for UK tenants, a new study has revealed.

Bathroom carpets topped a list of the scariest interior design trends to feature in a rental property, with 18 per cent of respondents saying they were on their 'avoid' list.

They were followed in the disastrous design stakes by ceiling mirrors (17 per cent), matching wallpaper and carpets (10 per cent) and textured ceilings or walls (10 per cent), while inspirational wall art (such as 'Live, Laugh, Love') was a source of horror for 7 per cent.

A separate list of the scariest items of furniture to be found in a rental property was topped by inflatable/water beds (54 per cent), followed by wicker furniture (10 per cent) and tile kitchen countertops (10 per cent).

Manor Interiors quizzed 2,284 UK tenants to find the most frightening rental property features.

Farhan Malik, CEO of Manor Interiors, said: “While tenants might not have a say in how a rental property is presented, it can certainly impact their likelihood to rent it and as our research shows, there are plenty of outdated interior design trends that could scare them away.

"This is an important consideration for landlords and it really highlights the significance of presenting a property that appeals to the modern-day tenant. While initial factors such as size, location and cost will always drive their initial search, design, style and appearance are becoming increasingly influential.

"The best bet is to keep to a clean, neutral style and avoid any blasts from the past such as carpeted bathrooms and textured walls or ceilings. In doing so, you’re going to best present your property while also leaving a little room for a tenant to put their own personal stamp in terms of their preferred style.”