Huge spike in property listings with electric car charging points

There has been an enormous increase in the number of homes listed for sale with access to electric car charging points over the last year, according to a property portal.

Rightmove recorded a 541 per cent rise in British homes with a charging point installed either on the premises or in a nearby street during this period.

The portal analysed the number of properties listed for sale since January 2020 that mentioned an electric car charging point in the property description, excluding new builds.

Interestingly, a third of the total number of homes that mention charging points have been added to Rightmove since the start of September, with the fuel crisis a likely reason for agents flagging this feature.

Tim Bannister from Rightmove said: “This week, concerns about the environment are rightly front and centre of the headlines, and this study is an interesting example of how growing awareness about the environment and energy efficiency can impact the property market.

You may also want to watch:

"The number of electric vehicle charging points is continuing to rise, and in turn, we’re hearing from agents that potential buyers are increasingly adding access to a charging point to their list when choosing the right home.

"Alongside the energy performance of a home, we anticipate electric car charging points will become more important for buyers over the next few years, and will be an additional selling point for movers listing their home."