A must-have renovator's guide: how to prevent pests when remodelling your home

When decorating or renovating, it's important to clear away debris and throw out waste to avoid attracting rodents. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Did you know that pests can spell disaster for your home renovation if not handled properly?

“In between juggling budgets, contractors and schedules, it’s easy to overlook the possibility of pest invasions,” shares expert Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control.

“What few people realise, however, is that if pests get on to the site or into the room you’re updating, then work can come to a grinding halt, causing lengthy delays, costly repairs and a tremendous headache for homeowners.”

To prevent pests from becoming a nuisance and ruining your remodelling plans, Daniel shares his top tips and advice.

Q: Are pests a common problem when remodelling your home?

A: Absolutely. As construction workers and various building materials will be coming in and out of your property, it can quickly become vulnerable to a host of pests. Rodents, moths, cockroaches, flies, ants and termites are often the most common culprits to haunt renovation sites.

Not only are many of these pests unhygienic and unsafe, but they can also cause lasting damage to your home, which may spoil the overall effect of your renovations and repairs.

Therefore, it’s essential to factor in pest management strategies throughout every step of your building plans, from design right through to completion.

Q: What areas of my home are most vulnerable to pests during a refurbishment?

A: Pests use a variety of entryways to gain access to your property. During restoration, there are lots of places that are left wide open for them to take advantage of. Rodents, in particular, will make use of gaps left in your walls or floors, pipes, doors or windows.

Q: How can I prevent a pest infestation before construction begins?

A: It’s vital in the planning stages to inspect your home, research what pests are common in the local area and consult a pest control expert for recommendations on what needs to be done.

Our pest technicians can conduct a thorough assessment of your property, checking for gaps that could be used as potential entryways or hiding places. We can use heat treatment to remove bed bugs, or immediately clear a cockroach infestation. By spraying residual pesticides, we can get rid of carpet beetles from furnishings, clothing and carpets.

When making home improvements, you may leave gaps in floors, walls and pipes that rats can use to get into your house. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Using a DR5 duster, we can kill an active wasp’s nest overnight and safely remove it to clear the way for any loft or roof work that may need to take place.

Checking for mice or rats before beginning any repairs is a must. This way, we can ensure that no rodents are trapped in the pipes or walls. We offer a meticulous rodent proofing service that comes with a one-year guarantee, sealing any potential entryways that they may use, removing the chance of a future infestation.

After completing an in-depth search of your home, our experts can advise you on which preventative measures to take to ensure nothing halts your building plans.

Q: Will I need to pre-treat my building materials to prevent pests?

A: It’s always a good idea to inspect any materials or furnishings you intend to use before bringing them into the house. This will help prevent any future damage.

Research what construction materials will be best and ensure you source them from a trustworthy supplier. Consider treating them with a pesticide spray beforehand to minimise the risk of an infestation. If you have any doubts, contact a professional pest controller for further advice.

Rodents, moths, cockroaches, flies, ants and termites are often the most common culprits to haunt renovation sites. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: What steps can I take to keep pests at bay when making home improvements?

A: There are a few simple steps you can take once redevelopment has started, such as:

Keep the renovation site tidy – mess attracts pests, especially rodents. Regularly disposing of waste, debris and food remnants can reduce the risk of infestation.

mess attracts pests, especially rodents. Regularly disposing of waste, debris and food remnants can reduce the risk of infestation. Use pest baits and traps – a pest control expert can advise which ones will work best and where to place them to eliminate insects and vermin.

a pest control expert can advise which ones will work best and where to place them to eliminate insects and vermin. Schedule renovations during the summer – this will reduce the chance of wet conditions, and a build of stagnant water and damp materials, all of which can allure pests such as mosquitoes and termites. You should ensure your property is correctly graded so water can drain properly. A civil engineer or architect can check this for you.

this will reduce the chance of wet conditions, and a build of stagnant water and damp materials, all of which can allure pests such as mosquitoes and termites. You should ensure your property is correctly graded so water can drain properly. A civil engineer or architect can check this for you. Plan where you dig – unearthing soil in your garden to lay foundations can disturb and release several insects and pests. It’s best to inspect the area first and check there are no access points in your home that pests can use. If there are, seal these before you dig.

Q: Why seek professional pest control instead of using DIY remedies?

A: Renovating your home is no easy feat, and the last thing you want to deal with is a pest problem.

Without proper advice, an infestation can take a long time to resolve, and there is no guarantee that you will remove every pest, which could cause a re-infestation. This can cause delays and see you spend even more money on several treatments, and further repairs.

Seeking professional help will ensure a quick remedy, can help you save money and ensure all pests are removed the first time around.

We’ve been helping homeowners tackle a variety of pest problems for over 10 years and possess the know-how you need to ensure pests won’t prevent you from building your family’s dream home.

