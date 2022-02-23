As peak selling season approaches, here are 5 steps to a speedy house sale

According to Rightmove, estate agents see the highest number of buyer inquiries per property for sale during March – meaning competition is strongest, and you might have the most luck selling your house.

Things are certainly moving fast in the housing market – at the moment, buyers are finding a home in 39 days, compared to the average of 59 days over the past five years.

But don’t worry too much if you don’t think you’ll be ready to put your house on the market in March, since the research found April is the second best month for sellers.

If you’re looking for a change and want to sell quickly, there are some things you can do to help the process along…

Make sure your social media is shipshape

“Sellers should consider a tidy up or lockdown of social media,” advises property expert Jonathan Rolande from House Buy Fast. “Estate agents and house sellers increasingly check out buyers – so those purchasing a property might well do the same.”

It might seem counter-intuitive – after all, you’re selling a house, not yourself – but Jonathan adds: “People are much more likely to buy from someone they like, rather than someone who posts very extreme or offensive views on social media.”

He also advises: “Never write about house viewing experiences on social media. It might put people off wanting to come and view your home, if they fear they could end up being posted about online.”

Consider the exterior as much as the interior

A lot of emphasis is put on staging the interior of a house – and rightly so – but Colum Smith, from specialist conveyancing firm Taylor Rose MW, doesn’t want people to forget about “the first few seconds when a buyer pulls up in their car”.

Your property's exterior should always be immaculate and ready for unscheduled walk and drive-by viewings. - Credit: Alamy/PA

His top tip is to “ensure you have clean and tidy curb appeal. Stand outside and ask, would you buy your own home looking like it does? The area from the pavement to the front door is particularly important.

“And don’t just have it tidy on the day of a viewing – people will drive by from the moment it’s on the market.”

Research your home’s history

If you want to make your house stand out from the crowd, unique historical nuggets could help. “Many older homes have an interesting local history – it’s easy to find details online,” says Jonathan.

“Post interesting results to local groups on social media along with a link to the selling page, and thousands more potential buyers will see it.”

Create more space

Prospective buyers will be drawn in by a property that looks roomy and spacious – and there are some things you can do to help with this.

Decluttering will maximise your property's appeal to potential buyers. - Credit: Alamy/PA

Colum suggests “removing a door or doors from downstairs rooms to create the impression of extra space. Remove items from built-in wardrobes to make them look roomier than they are.

“And if you have lots of sofas and chairs, clear some out of the house to showcase the space.”

Be present

“Turn off your mobile phone so you don’t get a work call during a viewing,” advises Colum. “For the person viewing your house it might be a life-changing moment. So treat it with the time and respect it deserves.”