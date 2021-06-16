How to create a relaxing spa in your own garden

Published: 8:15 AM June 16, 2021

There’s nothing quite like a spa escape, yet even people with dedicated self-care rituals don’t manage to make it happen very often.

But what if you had everything you needed in your back garden? Plot a date in your diary for spa and ahhing at home. It’s easy when you know how…

1. Consider a hot tub

A hot tub is the ultimate garden spa accessory. - Credit: Alamy/PA

We know. Hot tubs cause great debate. Are they a wonderful luxury or an attention grabber owned by couples who have pampas grass in their front garden? The answer is what you make it, but if we had a spa day planned, chilling out in a pool of hot bubbles is going to work wonders.

There are many varieties to choose from, whether you’re going all out with a wooden structure, or taking advantage of the many affordable blow-up options. And if all else fails, there’s always the paddling pool.

2. Invest in loungers

Aldi‘s Reclining Sun Lounger. - Credit: Handout/PA

Lounging about is an absolute necessity at the spa. You can’t just sit – you need to stretch out. They’re another item of garden kit that can cost a fair bit. We love Homebase‘s Folding Rattan Sun Lounger in Grey, £200, but equally, Aldi‘s Reclining Sun Lounger is a total snip at just £29.99 – snap it up while you still can.

3. Embrace some beauty rituals

When the spa must come to you, you need an array of skincare goodies to prep, preen and perfect. We recommend keeping life simple and opting for masks.

Temple Spa's Contourist masks. - Credit: Handout/PA

Sheet masks for the face involve no mess, are super easy to use and suit any budget. Try Face Facts Regenerating Pineapple or Brightening Strawberry Sheet Masks at just £1 each from B&M, or push the boat out with Temple Spa‘s The Contourist Firming & Brightening Sheet Masks, £50 for six. A cooling spritz is always good to have on hand, and you can slather coconut oil in your hair and pop on a towelling wrap for a transformative fix.

4. Play relaxing music

Spacemasks will help you unwind. - Credit: Handout/PA

Music definitely has the power to force you to relax. Play some chilled tunes or pick a spa-themed playlist from Spotify, close your eyes and drift away. And if you struggle to switch off at home, our top tip is a Spacemask Self-Heating Eye Mask, £15 for five, from Feelunique – you simply open one up, place it over your eyes and loop it around your ears. As the eye mask gently warms up, your shoulders are guaranteed to drop. They’re pure heaven.

5. Make sure there’s enough shade

ManoMano‘s Outsunny Patio Garden Umbrella With LED Lights. - Credit: Handout/PA

Every bathing beauty needs some shade to hide beneath, especially if the sun should decide to make an appearance (we can only hope). If you don’t have a beautiful old bushy tree to nestle under, a parasol is your next best bet. ManoMano‘s Outsunny Patio Garden Umbrella With LED Lights, £80.99, will provide shade when you need it, and should day turn to night, the LEDs will transform your space into a twinkling sanctuary.

6. Quench your thirst

Feel Good sparkling drinks are a sound alcohol-free option. - Credit: Handout/PA

There are always drinks at the spa, so stock up on herbal teas, prepare a jug of lemon or cucumber water, and you can even buy in some fancy ready-made cans. We love Feel Good‘s new Fruitful Sparkling Water (£14.99 for 12, or buy individually from Ocado or Booths), or push the boat out with a bottle of bubbly. Aldi‘s Fleurs De Prairie Sparkling Rosé is just £6.99 a bottle and divinely delicious.

Aldi‘s Fleurs De Prairie Sparkling Rosé. - Credit: Handout/PA

You can even set the drinks out on a fancy garden bar or trolley. B&M‘s classy looking Karina Bailey Drinks Trolley is just £30, and is perfect for holding all your liquid treats.

Karina Bailey Drinks Trolley from B&M. - Credit: Handout/PA

7. Let the therapist come to you

We all love a massage at the spa, and the one in your garden doesn’t have to be any different. Look up mobile therapists in your area and book in a treatment, or use a company like Glo (glo-pamper.co.uk/spa-to-you), who send massage and beauty therapists to your home for some truly indulgent pampering. Book a two-hour Rest & Unwind package for £150 and pick from a relaxing range of massages, facials, nail treatments and reflexology. Utter bliss.