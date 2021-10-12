News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

10 things to think about when choosing a mortgage

Logo Icon

Vicky Shaw

Published: 2:40 PM October 12, 2021   
With rising household bills, switching your mortgage could be one way to save some cash.

With rising household bills, switching your mortgage could be one way to save some cash. - Credit: Alamy/PA

A spate of mortgage price wars means there are currently many low rates to choose from. 

In fact, the number of deals with rates below 1 per cent has jumped by 400 per cent since June, according to MoneySuperMarket. 

Here are 10 tips from the price comparison site to help navigate the mortgage maze…

1. Understand your budget

Get ahead by working out your budget. List all your monthly expenses and see what’s left over. Remember, it’s always better to have some money left over for unexpected costs.

You may also want to watch:

2. Decide which type of mortgage you want

Do your research so you know what kind of mortgage will best suit your needs. 

Do your research so you know what kind of mortgage will best suit your needs. - Credit: Alamy/PA

With a fixed rate, your monthly repayments remain the same for the length of the deal, which can help with budgeting. With variable rates, your monthly repayments may change according to what happens to interest rates.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The most popular places in Hertfordshire to move to
  2. 2 Look! Sneak peek inside Harpenden's new Eric Morecambe Centre
  3. 3 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  1. 4 Property Spotlight: A huge £2m family home in Bricket Wood
  2. 5 Wheathampstead man remembers father killed in Lisbon Maru incident of WWII
  3. 6 Opposition call on council to support more Afghan refugees in St Albans
  4. 7 St Albans road closures decision 'must be unanimous', says highways chief
  5. 8 The Plough at Sleapshyde welcomes new owners
  6. 9 Concerns over impact of London Road 32-homes development
  7. 10 St Albans Fireworks Spectacular returns to Verulamium Park for 2021 display

3. Compare the whole deal

Don’t just look at the rate – factor in any mortgage fees or early repayment charges as well.

4. Consider speaking to a mortgage broker

MoneySuperMarket has a guide on mortgage advice on their website (www.moneysupermarket.com/mortgages/mortgage-advice).

5. Get your paperwork ready

Make sure you have all relevant paperwork to hand before beginning the process. 

Make sure you have all relevant paperwork to hand before beginning the process. - Credit: Alamy/PA

Include bank statements and payslips, ID, proof of address, P60s and documents to prove any other income such as Child Benefit.

6. Your credit score matters

Before applying for a mortgage, get a copy of your credit report. If it isn’t looking that great, there may be simple ways to boost it. For example, check you are on the electoral roll and close down credit card accounts you no longer use.

7. Show consistency with your job

Lenders often like to see you’ve been with your employer for a decent length of time. It’s often a good idea to have been in your existing job for at least three to six months before applying.

8. Put down as big a deposit as you can

The more you can put down, the bigger the choice of mortgages you’ll have. Lenders reserve their best rates for those with hefty deposits.

9. Minimise your debts

Before you apply for a mortgage, try to reduce any debts you have – this will help demonstrate that you manage your money responsibly. It could also mean you can borrow more when it comes to a lender’s affordability calculations.

10. When re-mortgaging, consider your LTV

If you’re re-mortgaging, look carefully at your LTV or loan-to-value ratio. If you’re close to dropping into a lower threshold, consider whether you can pay a small lump sum to take you into the next threshold. This could make a range of new deals available to you with lower interest rates – potentially saving thousands over the term of your deal.

Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fourteen and Fifteen-year-olds at Verulam School have been learning about sexual consent and relationships. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans school responds to Everard and Nessa murders with workshops...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The new St Albans Cathedral Welcome Centre.

Who are the winners of this year's Civic Society Awards?

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Can you help police to solve this Harpenden burglary?

Harpenden burglary: Can you help crack this crime?

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Springfield Farm, near Colney Street, St Albans.

Springfield Farm: Bid to hold 450-capacity student get-together event

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon