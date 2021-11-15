News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

East of England bucks national trend to record increase in property prices

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 1:17 PM November 15, 2021
The East of England is expected to see strong house price growth over the next five years. Picture:

Prices increased by 0.5 per cent in the East of England last month. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England is the only British region to have recorded an increase in house prices over the last last month, new data has revealed. 

According to Rightmove's November house price index, all other areas of the country saw a dip in prices, while there was a 0.5 per cent month-on-month increase in the East. 

Across Britain, the price of property coming to market dropped by an average of 0.6 per cent during this period – the biggest countrywide fall since January's 0.9 per cent. 

Year-on-year, the East saw an 8.7 per cent increase in prices, behind the South West (11.7 per cent) and South East (9.1 per cent). The smallest annual increases were in the North East (1.9 per cent) and London (2.7 per cent). 

December is traditionally the quietest month for buyer activity, though Rightmove is predicting its usual spike in interest from potential movers come Boxing Day.   

Last year, the portal received more than 51 million visits between Boxing Day and the first working day of the new year. 

Tim Bannister, Rightmove's director of property data, said: "As soon as Christmas Day is out of the way, there’s a boom in people searching for property on Boxing Day. That is likely to push prices higher again, and increase the competition from other buyers."

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans shopping centre undergoing work to create a fresh new look
  2. 2 St Albans son holds charity dance-a-thon in memory of dad
  3. 3 Burgers are back in St Peter's Street as Five Guys opens St Albans restaurant
  1. 4 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  2. 5 Christmas lights countdown scrapped at city street festival
  3. 6 New hospital row as politicians divided over controversial issue
  4. 7 A decade of The Pudding Stop
  5. 8 Green Belt solar farm scheme overwhelmingly rejected
  6. 9 St Albans mum sets record for pram-pushing 10K
  7. 10 Council keys to city centre barriers cloned in 'disturbing' security breach
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Peter's Street in St Albans - Covid cases for the district are some of the highest in the country.

Covid cases for St Albans in UK top ten

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
St Albans City reached the FA Cup second round with a memorable victory over Forest Green Rovers.

FA Cup

FA Cup second round draw: Away trip for St Albans City and Stevenage

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
The mascots at St Albans City's decisive match against Forest Green Rovers

St Albans City FC | Updated

Are you pictured in our Saints fans gallery?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Billy Mortimer, of St Albans, lost a finger and thumb in a workplace incident.

Six-figure settlement for St Albans man who lost finger and thumb in...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon