A £3m family home close to St Albans' Verulamium Park
- Credit: Frost's
Located on a sought after road to the south of St Albans city centre is this substantial six-bed detached family home.
Sitting on a generous plot behind a gated entrance, it provides approximately 4,000 sq ft of living accommodation, including five reception rooms and six bedrooms.
The ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall with cloakroom, a living room, dining room, playroom, study, snug, a kitchen/breakfast room and a utility.
On the first floor there are six generously proportioned double bedrooms, two of which have en suites, plus a walk in wardrobe to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.
Externally, the property is equally as impressive, with a private gated entrance leading to a large paved parking area and a spacious triple garage with further storage above.
The spacious garden, which includes a paved patio and barbecue space, a private paved area and a sizeable lawn, makes it ideal for any family.
The property is nestled at the end of a private road off the sought after King Harry Lane, providing excellent access to the M25 at junction 21A and the M1 at junction 6.
For the commuter there is a fast one stop train link to St Pancras International from St Albans City station, while extensive leisure facilities, schooling and historic open spaces are all within walking distance.
PROPERTY FACTS
Romans End, St Albans
Guide price: £3m
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk