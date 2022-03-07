News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
A £3m family home close to St Albans' Verulamium Park

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:39 AM March 7, 2022
Updated: 12:36 PM March 7, 2022
The six-bed St Albans property offers more than 4,000 sq ft of living space. 

The six-bed Romans End property offers more than 4,000 sq ft of living space. - Credit: Frost's

Located on a sought after road to the south of St Albans city centre is this substantial six-bed detached family home. 

Romans End is tucked away between St Albans' King Harry Lane and Verulamium Park. 

Romans End is tucked away between King Harry Lane and Verulamium Park. - Credit: Frost's

Sitting on a generous plot behind a gated entrance, it provides approximately 4,000 sq ft of living accommodation, including five reception rooms and six bedrooms. 

The ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall with cloakroom, a living room, dining room, playroom, study, snug, a kitchen/breakfast room and a utility.

Doors from the St Albans property's 23ft reception room lead out to the garden. 

Doors from this 23ft reception room lead out to the garden. - Credit: Frost's

On the first floor there are six generously proportioned double bedrooms, two of which have en suites, plus a walk in wardrobe to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. 

One of the St Albans property's six double bedrooms. 

One of the property's six double bedrooms. - Credit: Frost's

Externally, the property is equally as impressive, with a private gated entrance leading to a large paved parking area and a spacious triple garage with further storage above.

The spacious garden, which includes a paved patio and barbecue space, a private paved area and a sizeable lawn, makes it ideal for any family.

Additional features include a triple garage and private rear garden.

Additional features of the generous plot include a triple garage and a private rear garden. - Credit: Frost's

The property is nestled at the end of a private road off the sought after King Harry Lane, providing excellent access to the M25 at junction 21A and the M1 at junction 6.

For the commuter there is a fast one stop train link to St Pancras International from St Albans City station, while extensive leisure facilities, schooling and historic open spaces are all within walking distance.

The St Albans property's spacious kitchen/breakfast room overlooks the garden. 

The spacious kitchen/breakfast room overlooks the garden. - Credit: Frost's

PROPERTY FACTS

Romans End, St Albans

Guide price: £3m

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

