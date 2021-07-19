News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
New tenant for former estate agents' office on Holywell Hill

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:49 AM July 19, 2021    Updated: 11:55 AM July 19, 2021
Home Extension Team has replaced Aitchisons at 2 Holywell Hill, St Albans. 

The former office of Aitchisons estate agents in St Albans has been let to a property renovation company.  

Home Extension Team now occupies the 1,227 sq ft Holywell Hill site, which comprises a ground floor retail premises and basement. 

The letting was completed by Aitchison Raffety on a five year lease with a short rent-free period. 

It was announced in May that Aitchisons' St Albans and Berkhamsted offices — previously part of the Aitchison Raffety group — had been acquired by Ashtons. 

The sales and lettings arm of Aitchison Raffety was subsequently absorbed into Ashtons' 100-strong workforce, which operates from offices in St Albans, Harpenden, Welwyn Garden City and Redbourn. 

St Albans News

