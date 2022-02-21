News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Revealed: The improvements that will add the most value to your home

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 12:50 PM February 21, 2022
Updated: 12:54 PM February 21, 2022
A home office at the bottom of the garden is the dream for many home workers. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Adding a garden office will boost your home's value. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Looking to enhance your home, but worried that the outlay won't have been worth it when you come to sell? 

According to research by MoveStreets, a garden office will give your home's resale value the biggest boost.

While the average UK garden office costs almost £9,000, it will add 8.4 per cent (or £22,739) to your property's value – an increase of £13,752 once the cost of the work is accounted for. 

A garage conversion is almost as profitable, with costs of £14,500 resulting in £27,071 being added to the future asking price, meaning £12,571 profit.

And while a kitchen revamp would typically cost around £8,500 to complete, it would increase the value of your home by almost £15,000 – a £6,300 gain. 

Other areas where value can be added include a conservatory (£6,000 profit), redecorating (£5,500), a new boiler (£2,600), a bathroom upgrade (£2,000), new double glazing (£1,500) and a roof replacement (£892). 

Surprisingly, garden landscaping stands to result in a gain of just £40. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Large fire breaks out at outbuilding on Harpenden Road in St Albans
  2. 2 Trains halted as fire breaks out at St Albans City station
  3. 3 Pictures show aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney
  1. 4 Five men jailed as police bust major drugs network across Hertfordshire
  2. 5 Multiple lanes closed after crash on M1 southbound near Harpenden
  3. 6 Cash stolen from 96-year-old woman’s shopping trolley in St Albans
  4. 7 St Albans Muslim: Why I choose to wear a hijab
  5. 8 Man remains in hospital with life-changing injuries after B653 crash
  6. 9 Area Guide: The historic market town of Hitchin
  7. 10 Scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre wins appeal

And while a loft conversion and solar panels will add internal space and enhance your eco credentials, you stand to make a loss if you sell up soon after adding either to your home. 

According to MoveStreets, solar panels would add £1,354 – a dip in actual added value of -£4,521. 

Loft conversions offer the biggest loss, however: at an estimated average cost of £34,500, the extra space would add £29, 236 – a loss in actual added value of -£5,264. 

Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Daniel Diffley, aged 33, is wanted in connection with an assault that happened in St Albans.

Herts Live News

Police hunt wanted Essex man, 33, after assault in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A queue on the M25 at Watford amid Storm Eunice

Herts Live News | Updated

Tree cleared after falling onto M25 near St Albans during Storm Eunice

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
An upturned trampoline in Hertfordshire during Storm Eunice

Hertfordshire Weather

Updates as Storm Eunice batters Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Mike Penning MP led a delegation to meet with Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Sajid Javid to look at west Herts hospital decision

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon