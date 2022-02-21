Revealed: The improvements that will add the most value to your home
Looking to enhance your home, but worried that the outlay won't have been worth it when you come to sell?
According to research by MoveStreets, a garden office will give your home's resale value the biggest boost.
While the average UK garden office costs almost £9,000, it will add 8.4 per cent (or £22,739) to your property's value – an increase of £13,752 once the cost of the work is accounted for.
A garage conversion is almost as profitable, with costs of £14,500 resulting in £27,071 being added to the future asking price, meaning £12,571 profit.
And while a kitchen revamp would typically cost around £8,500 to complete, it would increase the value of your home by almost £15,000 – a £6,300 gain.
Other areas where value can be added include a conservatory (£6,000 profit), redecorating (£5,500), a new boiler (£2,600), a bathroom upgrade (£2,000), new double glazing (£1,500) and a roof replacement (£892).
Surprisingly, garden landscaping stands to result in a gain of just £40.
And while a loft conversion and solar panels will add internal space and enhance your eco credentials, you stand to make a loss if you sell up soon after adding either to your home.
According to MoveStreets, solar panels would add £1,354 – a dip in actual added value of -£4,521.
Loft conversions offer the biggest loss, however: at an estimated average cost of £34,500, the extra space would add £29, 236 – a loss in actual added value of -£5,264.