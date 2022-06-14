Revealed: Zoopla's 10 most viewed homes in Hertfordshire
- Credit: Zoopla/Benjamin Stevens
From a humble terraced house in Hemel Hempstead to a Radlett mega-mansion with a guide price of almost £12m, the most searched-for homes in Hertfordshire during May have been revealed.
Zoopla's most viewed list is topped by a modest offering, in the form of a £500,000 three-bed semi on School Lane, Bushey. Boasting features including a cast iron fireplace and exposed brick walls, the character cottage is well located within a short stroll of top-rated schools.
A modern four-bed detached house, also in Bushey, is next up. The Rossway Drive address has an asking price of £1.1m and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The third place property is a three-bed semi on Burnley Close, Watford. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has a £475,000 price tag.
Next up is a three-bed end terrace on Goldfinch Way, Borehamwood. The house is a two-minute walk from Elstree & Borehamwood station and has its own garden office.
The fifth most viewed address is a £425,000 house on Smarts Green, Cheshunt. The three-bed terrace is within easy reach of all amenities, including Cheshunt Park.
A house on Pulleys Lane, Hemel Hempstead, is next up. In need of modernisation, this two-bed end terrace has a guide price of £310,000 and is for sale by auction.
In sharp contrast is the luxurious six-bed pile on Theobald Street, Radlett, with its £11,995,000 guide price. The high-spec home comes complete with a self-contained annexe, an indoor pool and 3.8 acres of land.
A modest four-bed house on Elderbek Close, Cheshunt is next up. Final works are ongoing on the revamped terrace, which has a guide price of £550,000.
Ninth on the list is a spectacular £7m detached house in upmarket Hadley Wood. The six-bed, six bath house on Camlet Way boasts its own leisure complex, with pool, cinema and gym.
It's back to Bushey for the final property, which is a five-bed semi on Highland Drive. Features of the extended home, which has a guide price of £799,950, include a spacious summer house.