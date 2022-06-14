Revealed: Zoopla's 10 most viewed homes in Hertfordshire

This property on School Lane, Bushey, was Zoopla's most viewed in Hertfordshire during May. - Credit: Zoopla/Benjamin Stevens

From a humble terraced house in Hemel Hempstead to a Radlett mega-mansion with a guide price of almost £12m, the most searched-for homes in Hertfordshire during May have been revealed.

Zoopla's most viewed list is topped by a modest offering, in the form of a £500,000 three-bed semi on School Lane, Bushey. Boasting features including a cast iron fireplace and exposed brick walls, the character cottage is well located within a short stroll of top-rated schools.

The School Lane property has an asking price of £500,000. - Credit: Zoopla/Benjamin Stevens

A modern four-bed detached house, also in Bushey, is next up. The Rossway Drive address has an asking price of £1.1m and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

This home on Rossway Drive, Bushey, was the second most viewed. - Credit: Zoopla/Imagine

The third place property is a three-bed semi on Burnley Close, Watford. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has a £475,000 price tag.

This property on Burnley Close, Watford, was third on Zoopla's list. - Credit: Zoopla/Imagine

Next up is a three-bed end terrace on Goldfinch Way, Borehamwood. The house is a two-minute walk from Elstree & Borehamwood station and has its own garden office.

The fourth place property is on Goldfinch Way, Borehamwood. - Credit: Zoopla/Simmons Estates

The fifth most viewed address is a £425,000 house on Smarts Green, Cheshunt. The three-bed terrace is within easy reach of all amenities, including Cheshunt Park.

The Smarts Green property is in west Cheshunt. - Credit: Zoopla/Christopher Stokes

A house on Pulleys Lane, Hemel Hempstead, is next up. In need of modernisation, this two-bed end terrace has a guide price of £310,000 and is for sale by auction.

This Hemel Hempstead auction property is subject to an undisclosed reserve price. - Credit: Zoopla/Connells

In sharp contrast is the luxurious six-bed pile on Theobald Street, Radlett, with its £11,995,000 guide price. The high-spec home comes complete with a self-contained annexe, an indoor pool and 3.8 acres of land.

This £11,995,000 home in Radlett is the most expensive on Zoopla's list. - Credit: Zoopla/Lumley Estates

A modest four-bed house on Elderbek Close, Cheshunt is next up. Final works are ongoing on the revamped terrace, which has a guide price of £550,000.

The second Cheshunt property on the list has a guide price of £550,000. - Credit: Zoopla/Christopher Stokes

Ninth on the list is a spectacular £7m detached house in upmarket Hadley Wood. The six-bed, six bath house on Camlet Way boasts its own leisure complex, with pool, cinema and gym.

The ninth most viewed property is a 10,000 sq ft home in Hadley Wood. - Credit: Zoopla/Statons

It's back to Bushey for the final property, which is a five-bed semi on Highland Drive. Features of the extended home, which has a guide price of £799,950, include a spacious summer house.

Highland Drive is well placed for some of Bushey's most popular schools. - Credit: Zoopla/Churchills



