Revealed: Zoopla's 10 most viewed homes in Hertfordshire

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:00 AM June 14, 2022
This property on School Lane, Bushey, was Zoopla's most viewed in Hertfordshire during May.

This property on School Lane, Bushey, was Zoopla's most viewed in Hertfordshire during May. - Credit: Zoopla/Benjamin Stevens

From a humble terraced house in Hemel Hempstead to a Radlett mega-mansion with a guide price of almost £12m, the most searched-for homes in Hertfordshire during May have been revealed.

Zoopla's most viewed list is topped by a modest offering, in the form of a £500,000 three-bed semi on School Lane, Bushey. Boasting features including a cast iron fireplace and exposed brick walls, the character cottage is well located within a short stroll of top-rated schools. 

The property on School Lane, Bushey has an asking price of £500,000.

The School Lane property has an asking price of £500,000. - Credit: Zoopla/Benjamin Stevens

A modern four-bed detached house, also in Bushey, is next up. The Rossway Drive address has an asking price of £1.1m and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

This home on Rossway Drive, Bushey, was the second most viewed. 

This home on Rossway Drive, Bushey, was the second most viewed. - Credit: Zoopla/Imagine

The third place property is a three-bed semi on Burnley Close, Watford. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has a £475,000 price tag.

This property on Burnley Close, Watford, was third on Zoopla's list.

This property on Burnley Close, Watford, was third on Zoopla's list. - Credit: Zoopla/Imagine

Next up is a three-bed end terrace on Goldfinch Way, Borehamwood. The house is a two-minute walk from Elstree & Borehamwood station and has its own garden office.

The fourth place property is on Goldfinch Way, Borehamwood. 

The fourth place property is on Goldfinch Way, Borehamwood. - Credit: Zoopla/Simmons Estates

The fifth most viewed address is a £425,000 house on Smarts Green, Cheshunt. The three-bed terrace is within easy reach of all amenities, including Cheshunt Park. 

The Smarts Green property is in west Cheshunt.

The Smarts Green property is in west Cheshunt. - Credit: Zoopla/Christopher Stokes

A house on Pulleys Lane, Hemel Hempstead, is next up. In need of modernisation, this two-bed end terrace has a guide price of £310,000 and is for sale by auction.

This Hemel Hempstead auction property is subject to an undisclosed reserve price. 

This Hemel Hempstead auction property is subject to an undisclosed reserve price. - Credit: Zoopla/Connells

In sharp contrast is the luxurious six-bed pile on Theobald Street, Radlett, with its £11,995,000 guide price. The high-spec home comes complete with a self-contained annexe, an indoor pool and 3.8 acres of land.

This £11,995,000 home in Radlett is the most expensive on Zoopla's list.

This £11,995,000 home in Radlett is the most expensive on Zoopla's list. - Credit: Zoopla/Lumley Estates

A modest four-bed house on Elderbek Close, Cheshunt is next up. Final works are ongoing on the revamped terrace, which has a guide price of £550,000. 

The second Cheshunt property on the list has a guide price of £550,000.

The second Cheshunt property on the list has a guide price of £550,000. - Credit: Zoopla/Christopher Stokes

Ninth on the list is a spectacular £7m detached house in upmarket Hadley Wood. The six-bed, six bath house on Camlet Way boasts its own leisure complex, with pool, cinema and gym.

The ninth most viewed property is a 10,000 sq ft home in Hadley Wood.

The ninth most viewed property is a 10,000 sq ft home in Hadley Wood. - Credit: Zoopla/Statons

It's back to Bushey for the final property, which is a five-bed semi on Highland Drive. Features of the extended home, which has a guide price of £799,950, include a spacious summer house.

Highland Drive is well placed for some of Bushey's most popular schools.

Highland Drive is well placed for some of Bushey's most popular schools. - Credit: Zoopla/Churchills


