Revealed: The most popular places in Hertfordshire to move to

Published: 11:56 AM October 11, 2021

The most popular part of Hertfordshire to set up home has been revealed – and it's probably not the place you're expecting.

East Hertfordshire, the home of Hertford, Ware and Bishop's Stortford, has trumped St Albans to top a countdown of the most in-demand areas in the county, with 1,488 new arrivals in the last year.

Conveyancing solicitors Bird & Co analysed figures from the Office for National Statistics, HM Land Registry and Rightmove to make their findings, noting a net number of 1,211 UK citizens moved to Herts during the past year.

East Herts was followed in the popularity stakes by Hertsmere (547), Three Rivers (464), St Albans (454) and Dacorum (151).

The remaining areas had more people leaving than arriving, with Watford 731 down on the year before, followed by Welwyn Hatfield (-613), North Hertfordshire (-360), Stevenage (-167) and Broxbourne (-22).

Ware is another East Herts hotspot. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The study also looked at the average age of people moving to Herts, with all areas recording an influx of mostly young movers. In Welwyn Hatfield the main age bracket for new arrivals was 15-19, perhaps due to the University of Hertfordshire, while 20-24 was the most common range in all other areas.

Daniel Chard of Bird & Co described the research as "a micro-study into some of the UK’s most sought-after locations" demonstrating "some clear trends as well as throwing up a few surprises".

He added: “With the housing market continuing to flourish after an unpredictable 2020, homeowners could really benefit from doing their own research to figure out if they’re happy to continue living in their region, despite a potentially huge influx.

“Similarly, landlords and investors may want to consider targeting new regions of the UK to boost profitability.”