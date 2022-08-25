Marshal's Drive is one of St Albans' most exclusive addresses. - Credit: Archant

The St Albans property hotspot beloved by families for its excellent state schools, there's a lot to like about the Marshalswick area. We found out more about this popular part of Hertfordshire.

Faircross Way, viewed from The Park. - Credit: Archant

Located to the north-east of St Albans city centre, the ever popular Marshalswick is a suburban enclave with its own identity.

It is home to some of the most sought-after schools in St Albans, and provides a variety of local shops including a Marks & Spencer Foodhall.

Historically, Marshalswick fell within the boundaries of the parish of Sandridge, but it now partly straddles an unparished area of St Albans. It borders Jersey Farm, Fleetville and Bernards Heath.

St Albans city centre, with its wide range of shopping and leisure facilities and mainline railway station to London St Pancras, is approximately 1.5 miles away.





History

Marshalswick dates back to the 13th century. Its name comes from John and William Marschal, who owned the land between 1271 and 1377.

Wick is Old English for 'dwelling place' or 'hamlet'.

The surrounding land and woodland mark the original site of the old mansion house, Marshal’s Wick Mansion.

The mansion was pulled down in 1927, and its two lodges are now known as 1 Marshal’s Drive and 191 Marshalswick Lane.

The area changed dramatically in the 1930s after a huge parcel of land was bought at auction by TF Nash Homes Ltd, with Kingshill Avenue being among the first streets to be completed.

These ‘Nash semis’ featured the signature window shutters, many of which are still in place today.





Property

Marshal's Drive is one of St Albans' most exclusive addresses. - Credit: Archant

Marshalswick is home to some of St Albans’ most desirable roads, so it’s no surprise that many of the city’s most expensive properties are located here.

Marshal’s Drive, The Park, Faircross Way, and Homewood Road are widely considered to be among the most prestigious addresses in town — and living there doesn’t come cheap.

Marshal's Drive in Marshalswick, St Albans. - Credit: Google Maps

Homes that have recently sold in this cluster of elite addresses include a five-bed detached going for £2,725,000 in Marshal's Drive, while a luxurious seven-bed property in The Park, complete with cinema and gymnasium, pilates/yoga studio, and sauna and BBQ house, sold for £4.7m earlier this year.

Properties in Marshalswick had an overall average price of £701,934 over the last year, according to Rightmove.

The majority of sales in the area during that period were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £858,553.

Detached properties sold for an average of £1,051,979, with terraced properties fetching £450,500.

Currently on the market in Marshalswick are a six-bedroom detached house on The Ridgeway for £1,750,000, and an extended six-bed semi in Tewin Close with a guide price of £1.2m.

A slightly cheaper option is a three-bed 1950's 'Nash'-built, extended semi in Queens Crescent that's on the market for £975,000.





Amenities

The Quadrant is Marshalswick’s shopping hub. The arcade is home to a range of independent businesses and some national chains, with stores including a pharmacy, jewellers, bed shop, convenience store Budgens, and a number of estate agents.

Food options include the popular DavVero Italian restaurant, the family run Ridgeway Fish Bar, and Fade to Black coffee shop, as well as the likes of KFC, Greggs, Subway, and Simmons bakers.

The M&S Foodhall in Marshalswick, St Albans. - Credit: Google.

There is also a very convenient Foodhall branch of M&S, saving on the trip into town, and a Sainsbury’s Local petrol station.

Marshalswick also has its own library and community centre.









Schools

The big draw for families moving to Marshalswick from further afield, or locals making their move out from the city centre, is the outstanding local state schools.

The over-subscribed Sandringham, a secondary school with academy status, is the area’s main attraction, with families regularly moving into the area specifically to secure a place for their child.

Ranked ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted at its last full inspection, its main feeder primaries are Skyswood Primary School (‘outstanding’) and Wheatfields Junior School (‘good’).

St John Fisher Catholic Primary School (‘good’) and Wheatfields Infants’ and Nursery School are also located in Marshalswick.









Green spaces

The Wick woodland. Picture: Supplied - Credit: Archant

The Wick, which runs between Marshal’s Drive and Sandpit Lane, is a local nature reserve, popular with dog walkers.

The land was originally part of the park grounds of Marshalswick House, which was demolished in 1927.

It was given to the community in 1929 by the then owner of the land, Sir Arthur Copson Peake, in the hope that it would stay in its natural state.

The Wick consists of 3.3 hectares of deciduous woodland and 1.5 ha of field, with areas of meadow, according to the Friends of The Wick website.

Rich in wildlife, the woodland is ancient semi-natural woodland, and the main trees are oak and hornbeam. There is also a seasonal pond.

There is unrestricted public access to The Wick and the wooded area is criss-crossed by paths

Another area of green space nearby is the 55-acre Jersey Farm Woodland Park, which can be accessed from Sandringham Crescent.