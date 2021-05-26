News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Hertfordshire's pandemic property prices outperform central London's

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 12:35 PM May 26, 2021    Updated: 1:45 PM May 26, 2021
For Sale sign board outside house

House prices across Herts have climbed by 6.1 per cent since the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hertfordshire house prices have risen by 6.1 per cent since the start of the pandemic, an increase well in excess of the 2.9 per cent seen in inner London. 

The pre-pandemic average across Herts stood at £394,462 back in January 2020 and is currently £418,638. In inner London the average is now £595,291.  

In outer London, prices increased by an average of 6.7 per cent during the same period to reach £450,712. A lift of 5.1 per cent was recorded across the capital as a whole, with the average tipping the half a million pound mark for the first time (£500,310).

Prices have risen by 6.8 per cent across the commuter belt, with the most significant growth (7.8 per cent) seen in Kent. 

Lockdown has spurred many movers to look outside the capital for larger homes with more outdoor space, with the ability to work from home removing the need for a convenient commute.

You may also want to watch:

Arthur Sarkisian, managing director of Astons, who carried out the research, said: “There’s no doubting that the allure of the commuter belt has spurred many London homeowners to up sticks and head for the hills. However, rather than a commutable home at an affordable distance, the driving factors have been more green space and a larger property.

"This heightened market activity has clearly had an impact on property prices, with commuter belt property values increasing at a far higher rate than London as a whole."

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans named UK's chicest city
  2. 2 Appeal following fatal crash in Sandridge
  3. 3 ‘Sophisticated’ wine bar seeks premises licence to open in Harpenden
  1. 4 St Albans homeless provision desperately in need of volunteers
  2. 5 Property Spotlight: A St Albans city centre apartment with on-site gym
  3. 6 St Albans community garden opens
  4. 7 #FreePalestine protest taking place in Verulamium Park
  5. 8 Councillors to determine licence application by St Albans City FC
  6. 9 CCTV appeal following indecent exposure on bus
  7. 10 Bomb squad called to street in St Albans
Hertfordshire News
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The parking sign at Sainsbury's in Colney Fields.

Sainsbury's Sunday parking fines U-turn

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Brown bears at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

'Upsetting' day at Whipsnade Zoo as escaped brown bears euthanised

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Aaron McDonagh is currently wanted by Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man?

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
These cobbles in Gurney Court Road have been removed by Herts county council.

Historic cobbles ripped up during pavement works in St Albans road

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus