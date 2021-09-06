Here's how much Hertfordshire's most famous film and TV homes are worth

Published: 10:37 AM September 6, 2021 Updated: 11:05 AM September 6, 2021

Hertfordshire's Brocket Hall has also been used as a filming location for Agatha Christie's Poirot and Miss Marple. - Credit: Archant

Could you afford to live in The Inbetweeners' Will McKenzie's suburban pad, or Elton John's country pile?

While it'll be a resounding 'no' to the latter question for the vast majority, it seems that the little piece of Abbots Langley once occupied by Will and his mum, Polly, is also on the pricey side.

According to a new study of some of the big and small screen's best-loved properties by We Buy Any Home, 4 Whitley Close has a current value of around £903,000 and would likely set you back £3,382 a month in rent in today's market.

The Inbetweeners' Will lived in this house in Abbots Langley. - Credit: We Buy Any Home.

The detached property last changed hands in 2001 for £329,000, but had an estimated value of £614,244 by the time the classic comedy about four hapless sixth-formers hit our screens in 2008.

Will's friends' houses were in the same cluster of deeply suburban Abbots Langley streets, with Neil and Simon on Edinburgh Drive and Jay on Cardiff Way.

Elton's (fictional) place was a touch grander: Brocket Hall on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City has made many film and TV appearances, including as the singer's country estate in 2019's Rocketman. We Buy Any Home estimate its current value as £10m, with monthly rent of £37,453.

Hertfordshire's Brocket Hall was Elton John's home in Rocketman. - Credit: We Buy Any Home.

The two Hertfordshire homes were featured in a list of 25 of the UK’s most iconic homes from TV and film, including the Duke of Hastings' place in Bridgerton (AKA Castle Howard in York) and Mr Bean's London flat.