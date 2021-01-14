Vote now to help your chosen charity win a cash windfall 

Published: 11:11 AM January 14, 2021

There's £10,000 of charity cash up for grabs courtesy of Ashtons. - Credit: Ashtons

A local estate agency chain is giving away £10,000 – and you can help decide where the money goes.

Ashtons is donating the cash as part of its For Life’s Great Causes campaign, and a shortlist of 20 charities has already been compiled and published.

The 20 shortlisted charities in the running for a share of the £10,000. - Credit: Ashtons

An online poll displaying real-time results opened on Friday, January 8, and will remain open for four weeks.

The poll closes at 3pm on Monday, February 1, and the top three charities will each receive a proportion of the £10,000.

At the time of publication, Rennie Grove Hospice Care is in first place with 352 votes, followed by Herts Young Homeless Group (316) and Willow Foundation (292).

To vote for your chosen charity, visit: www.lifesgreatcauses.co.uk.