Harpenden makes Zoopla's property rich list

Published: 9:00 AM October 5, 2021 Updated: 10:03 AM October 5, 2021

If there's one thing Harpenden isn't short on it's million pound properties.

Harpenden has made Zoopla's latest rich list thanks to its large number of million pound homes.

Outside London, the Herts hotspot has among the highest number of streets in Britain with an average property price of £1m or more, the property portal reported.

Harpenden had 115 such streets as of September 2021, up from 100 a year ago. Guildford topped the chart with 176, followed by Reading (137), Sevenoaks (133), Leatherhead (127) and Farnham (116).

The East of England is the area of Britain with the third highest number of million-pound streets at 1,464, behind London (4,544) and the South East (4,366).

The capital is home to Britain's 10 most expensive streets, however, with Kensington Palace Gardens (W8) coming out on top for the13th consecutive year, with an average price of £29,898,000.

Outside London, Titlark Hill in Ascot is top with an average property price of £8,410,000.

While our affluent areas failed to secure a top 10 ranking, the most expensive street in Harpenden was revealed as Pipers Lane, with an average price of £3,476,000 making it the 13th highest in the East of England.

It was followed by Park Avenue South (£3,358,000), Park Avenue North (£3,097,000), Oak Way (£2,967,000) and West Common Way (£2,625,000).

The findings from the St Albans post town area were more widespread, with the most expensive being Rose Lane, Wheathampstead, its average of £2.533,000 placing it 53rd in our region's countdown.

Pondwicks Close (£2,202,000) was next, followed by Roe End Lane in Markyate (£2,036,000), York Road (£1,871,000) and Marshal's Drive (£1,867,000).