Estate agency teams up with St Albans football club

Nik Foreman of Harvesters FC, left, with Hamptons' associate director, Nadya Basrawi, and head of residential sales - St Albans, Martin Gibbins. - Credit: Hamptons

Hamptons estate agents and Harvesters FC have joined forces in a three year sponsorship deal.

The new partnership includes shirt sponsorship for 10 teams, several prominent signage boards and a donation from Hamptons for each property sale or rental involving a member of the Harvesters FC football community.

Harvesters FC chairperson Mark Kelly said: "As a charity, this financial support is invaluable and enables the club to continue to provide an excellent development experience.

"From keeping the pitches in the best possible condition to providing highly experienced and qualified coaches to lead the coaching sessions and support our dedicated team managers workforce.

"We are really pleased to have Hamptons on board with us and it's great to see how such a large, established company understands the importance and value in supporting local community football."

Martin Gibbins, head of residential sales at Hamptons St Albans, said: "Hamptons have been looking for a local club to support for a while and we felt that Harvesters FC, with their superb facilities and strong local connections, were a good match.

"Hamptons have an extensive network of offices throughout Hertfordshire and North London and we were aware that Harvesters FC would be playing their matches in areas often covered by a local office, extending our brand awareness.

"Hamptons are delighted to be associated with Harvesters FC and we look forward to celebrating their successes with them over the upcoming seasons.”