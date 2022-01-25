Local estate agent to sponsor Chelsea Flower Show garden

An estate agency chain with branches across Hertfordshire is to sponsor a garden at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Hamptons will be the principal sponsor of A Garden Sanctuary, partnering with garden designer Tony Woods from Garden Club London in collaboration with Koto, an architectural and design studio.

Described as a tranquil and sensory indoor and outdoor space to relax and unwind in, A Garden Sanctuary by Hamptons will be unveiled at the RHS Chelsea Flower show on May 23, until May 28.

The garden has been designed as a place to escape the home environment and be distracted by the sights, scent and sounds of nature nurturing creativity, positivity and calm.

Koto Design have completed the scene with a carbon neutral garden cabin nestled into the garden setting as a space to read, work or just sit and enjoy.

Lesley Cairns, managing director of Hamptons, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Tony Woods and sponsoring A Garden Sanctuary by Hamptons.

"We have seen from our research the surge of interest in gardens and outdoor spaces in general.

"The garden has become so much more of a focus as a place of escapism, a space where one can be distracted by nature; a place to be calm, to unwind, and encourage an aura of mindfulness and wellbeing."

She added that the cabin would be an ideal place to "sit quietly and read or listen to music, use as a home office, yoga studio or creative art space – what more could one want!”