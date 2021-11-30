News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Doorscaping tips to give your home's entrance the edge this Christmas

Logo Icon

Katie Wright

Published: 2:28 PM November 30, 2021
A festive theme will add warmth and character to your doorway at Christmas. 

A festive theme will add warmth and character to your doorway at Christmas. - Credit: Alamy/PA

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression... and if you want to add some wow factor to your home, doorscaping is a trend you need to know about.

“Doorscaping is simply the art of decorating your doorway with seasonal foliage and decorations,” says Catharina Björkman, Scandi lifestyle expert at wood burning stove brand Contura. “Think wreaths, displays of baskets filled with fresh or dried flowers, decorative doormats, seasonal characters and more.”

The trend took off last year when homeowners began sharing their doorscaping efforts online during lockdown and is “only growing in popularity this year,” says Helen Ashmore, head designer at Laura Ashley. “It is a wonderful way of blending the outside world and your interiors. Perfect to add a warm and welcoming glow to your house as the nights draw in.”

Catharina adds: “What’s so special about doorscaping is that it has the ability to bring joy not just to the homeowner, but also to everyone who passes.”

Want to try the trend? We asked interiors experts for their advice.

Start with a focal point

“To create a successful ‘doorscape’, create a focal point with complimented accents by adding a variety of shapes, heights, and colours to add depth to your entrance,” says Katie Thomas, founder of KTM Design.

A wreath is a ideal starting point, she advises, as it adds “a beautiful centre piece, creating an inviting doorway while keeping it undisturbed and functional”. If you have space, create depth by “including different textures such as woven baskets full of dried plants and flowers” or a seasonal doormat.

A variety of shapes, heights, and colours will add depth to your entrance, according to Katie Thomas of KTM Design.

A variety of shapes, heights, and colours will add depth to your entrance, according to Katie Thomas of KTM Design. - Credit: Alamy/PA.

Helen says: “Don’t be afraid to play around with the scene you are creating, and always remember to stand back and check the balance and progress of your doorscape.”

Create an autumnal arrangement

“Autumn is the perfect time to try doorscaping,” says Catharina. “A seasonal display is an easy way to dip your toe into the trend.”

You could make your own autumn wreath with “foliage and floral blooms in beautiful burnished colours,” Helen says, complemented with “dried or faux florals displayed in a vintage urn or milk pail”.

Let there be light

Illuminate your efforts with fairy lights framing the doorway, says Katie: “The twinkling lights will draw attention toward your decoration and complete the look.”

Ashmore suggests draping strings of lights on any evergreen shrub, topiary or olive tree that might be near the doorstep or adding lanterns at ground level: “Group items as collections – three lanterns in different sizes gives a beautifully curated feel.”

Try a festive theme

“Many may not even realise that they already enjoy doorscaping in the run up to Christmas,” says Catharina, thanks to a traditional Christmas wreath. But you don’t have to stop there.

Adding baubles and cones to your wreath will help it stand out from the crowd. 

Adding baubles and cones to your wreath will help it stand out from the crowd. - Credit: Alamy/PA

“To take it to the next level, consider how you can frame the wreath with additional decorations. Boughs of holly (real or fake) and candy canes work well without being too in-your-face for a first time doorscaper.”

