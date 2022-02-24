News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this period conversion with pool in St Albans – yours for £489,950

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 5:26 PM February 24, 2022
Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans.

Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans. - Credit: Hamptons

Entry to this unique property is via a communal hall, which leads to stairs and a lift to the first floor.

The residents' pool is at the rear of the property.

The residents' pool is at the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

Features of the St Albans property's living/dining room include this fireplace. 

Features of the living/dining room include this fireplace. - Credit: Hamptons

The St Albans property's living/dining room is more than 20ft long.

The living/dining room is more than 20ft long. - Credit: Hamptons

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, a lovely double aspect living/dining room with feature fireplace and a kitchen with a range of wall and base units.

One of the St Albans apartment's two double bedrooms.

One of the apartment's two double bedrooms. - Credit: Hamptons

There are also two double bedrooms with an en suite shower to the main bedroom, and a separate bathroom.

To the front of the property are two allocated parking spaces.

The pool is a stand out feature of the St Albans property.

The pool is a stand out feature of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

To the rear is a residents' indoor swimming pool with doors leading out to an extensive communal rear garden. This attractive space is mainly laid to lawn, with a variety of mature trees and shrubs to the borders.

The spacious garden is shared by all residents of the St Albans property. 

The spacious garden is shared by all residents. - Credit: Hamptons

PROPERTY FACTS 

Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans

Most Read

  1. 1 Hollywood comes to St Albans as filming starts in Verulamium Park
  2. 2 Pictures show aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney
  3. 3 A5183 Redbourn Road at St Albans to shut for 20 days in March
  1. 4 Vehicle flees scene of A414 crash that left cyclist hospitalised
  2. 5 Large fire breaks out at outbuilding on Harpenden Road in St Albans
  3. 6 Police search for 11-year-old's missing birthday present in St Albans
  4. 7 Three arrested over conspiracy to commit theft after vehicle stop search
  5. 8 Teens wanted by police for information about hate graffiti in St Albans
  6. 9 Westminster Lodge reopens following chemical leak in St Albans
  7. 10 Man killed after being struck by lorry on M1 in Hertfordshire

Guide price: £489,950

Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk

St Albans News

Don't Miss

Trains were halted at St Albans City station last night (February 17).

Herts Live News | Updated

Trains halted as fire breaks out at St Albans City station

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre has been evacuated. 

Herts Live News | Updated

Live updates as Westminster Lodge is evacuated due to ‘chemical leak’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans was evacuated after a chemical spill.

Herts Live News | Video

Two hospitalised after chemical spill at Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A queue on the M25 at Watford amid Storm Eunice

Herts Live News | Updated

Tree cleared after falling onto M25 near St Albans during Storm Eunice

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon