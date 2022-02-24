See inside this period conversion with pool in St Albans – yours for £489,950

Entry to this unique property is via a communal hall, which leads to stairs and a lift to the first floor.

The residents' pool is at the rear of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

Features of the living/dining room include this fireplace. - Credit: Hamptons

The living/dining room is more than 20ft long. - Credit: Hamptons

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, a lovely double aspect living/dining room with feature fireplace and a kitchen with a range of wall and base units.

One of the apartment's two double bedrooms. - Credit: Hamptons

There are also two double bedrooms with an en suite shower to the main bedroom, and a separate bathroom.

To the front of the property are two allocated parking spaces.

The pool is a stand out feature of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

To the rear is a residents' indoor swimming pool with doors leading out to an extensive communal rear garden. This attractive space is mainly laid to lawn, with a variety of mature trees and shrubs to the borders.

The spacious garden is shared by all residents. - Credit: Hamptons

PROPERTY FACTS

Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans

Guide price: £489,950

Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk