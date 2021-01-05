What does the latest lockdown mean for the property market?  

Published: 11:04 AM January 5, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM January 5, 2021

Property viewings are allowed to continue during the latest lockdown - but face coverings should be worn. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With England back in lockdown following Boris Johnson’s announcement last night, movers are wondering where they stand.

According to yesterday’s updated government guidelines, it's business as usual.

“Estate and letting agents and removals firms can continue to work,” the guidance says. “If you are looking to move, you can go to property viewings.”

People outside your household or support bubble “should not help with moving house unless absolutely necessary", however.

Movers are reminded to follow the established guidance on moving home safely, doing initial viewings online where possible.

Where physical viewings do take place, they should be on an appointment-only basis, and ‘open house’ viewings are not allowed.

As before, homeowners should open all internal doors ahead of viewings and ensure surfaces, such as door handles, are cleaned between visits.

Owners should ideally leave their home during viewings, and all who are present are advised to wear a face covering and practise social distancing.

Hugh Wade-Jones, managing director of Enness Global Mortgages, said: “It remains business as usual for the UK property market and as a result, it’s unlikely we will see any decline in the huge levels of buyer activity seen since last year, nor should we see property prices detract from their current upward trend.

“Of course, the industry must continue to operate with immense caution and all physical aspects of the home buying process itself must be met with extreme diligence to ensure the safety of all those involved.”