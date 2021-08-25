News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Opinion

Comment: Staycation blues... and Rightmove's most-viewed

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 8:00 AM August 25, 2021   
Estate agents' offices may be closed, but staff can be contacted via a phone, Zoom and various other

Rightmove's most-viewed properties offer a window into another world. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Who's feeling end of August vibes? 

The schools will be reopening any minute and, for those of us who didn't venture abroad,  this summer's been a little low on sun. 

The faff of testing and general uncertainty of the government's traffic light system saw my family joining the throngs of staycationers in the south west a couple of weeks ago. 

And while we love a body boarding session and sandy pasty as much as the next Brit, a bit more sun would have been a big bonus. 

Like many people, we paid a premium to holiday at home this summer, and this would have felt a lot less annoying if the overcast 18-degree days had been that bit brighter. So while I feel lucky to have got away at all, our trip didn't quite provide the blissful break from reality a summer holiday ideally offers. 
Luckily, there's always Rightmove.

For me, trawling property portals looking at the houses I'll never buy is the ultimate escapism. 

You may also want to watch:

It's for this reason that Rightmove's round up of their most viewed homes of the year so far is a source of such joy. 

Take the £15m Chigwell mega-pad, for example. This understated offering comes complete with its own equestrian centre, an underground garage for 10 cars (plus car lift and turntable) and a spa with pool, Jacuzzi and steam room. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mungo's offers eco-alternative to the standard takeaway
  2. 2 Cheers! Preparations under way for new St Albans Beer and Pubs Festival
  3. 3 Are these the best places to live in Hertfordshire?
  1. 4 Diamond couple mark milestone anniversary
  2. 5 Appeal for donations to help Afghan refugee families
  3. 6 Revealed: Homebuyers' biggest turn-offs
  4. 7 Wheathampstead mum reaches finals of national modelling competition
  5. 8 Ant and Dec's new ITV game show recruiting contestants from Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Area Guide: The Jersey Farm area of St Albans
  7. 10 Call for Afghan refugees support by St Albans councillors

Or there's the luxury £2.5m home near Truro, Cornwall; its stunning creek views and "access to the tranquil waters and foreshore via a jetty below" would probably have helped take the edge off the less-than scorching weather we experienced a couple of weeks back. 

The most amazing place on the portal's list is the £30m Godalming mansion set in 30 acres, however. Yes, £30m.

As well as the usual pool/gym/home cinema combo, this place has its own bowling alley, double height party room and integral staff flat. Is your place seeming a bit rubbish at this point? 

Even by St Albans or Harpenden standards, this house offers next-level extravagance. No wonder it's been pulling in so many punters for an online snoop. And if it helps take the edge off an underwhelming summer, so be it. 


Cornwall News
St Albans News
Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the Harpenden Road site

Planning and Development | Special Report

Campaigners mull legal action as government approves green belt development

Charles Thomson

person
Oaklands College, St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Oaklands College deputy principal made historic Facebook posts about...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two St Albans burglars jailed for stealing copper piping

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Residents living in accommodation adjacent to Summerfield surgery in London Colney waited months for landlord to put up fence

Neighbours upset over long-standing fence issue with doctors' landlord

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon