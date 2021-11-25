News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Comment: All smiles as St Albans makes Britain’s happiest places list

Jane Howdle

Published: 8:00 AM November 25, 2021
St Albans has again be named among Britain's happiest places, and it's not hard to see why. 

The city ranked 19th in Rightmove's latest Happy at Home index, scoring high on measures including friendliness, green spaces and a sense of belonging. 

Anyone surprised? Say what you like about Snorbs, you can't deny it's got an awful lot to offer those of us lucky enough to live here.

Yes, coffee shops may soon outnumber residents, but for some that's part of the appeal. (Plus, non-essential amenities such as shops and restaurants are one of Rightmove's happiness measures, and they bring joy – not to mention convenience – to many). 

This is far from the first time that St Albans has appeared on such a list. Earlier this year the St Albans City and District Council area was named the happiest place in Herts by the Office for National Statistics, sharing the top spot with East Herts Council, home of Hertford and Ware. 

There are polls the city tops even more frequently, however, and they're generally to do with its steep property prices. 

Already this year St Albans has been named among England's most expensive property hotspots, the UK's most expensive places to buy property and the UK's most expensive cities, to offer but three examples.

Does this make us happy? Probably not, unless we're smug and rich, traits that – happily enough – don't feature in Rightmove's list. 

