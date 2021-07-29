Comment: Fancy some flash furniture? That's the lockdown effect

Opinion

Published: 8:00 AM July 29, 2021

Nearly one in five people (18 per cent) said they're likely to spend more money on kitchen furniture post-lockdown. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lockdown life has changed the way we think about many things, some more significant than others.

The enforced spells stuck in the house have made us appreciate our home comforts more than ever – and be prepared to splash out on fancier furniture as a result.

According to research by Manor Interiors, 61 per cent of people said they would be likely to spend more in future in order to fill their home with better quality furniture.

The living room was considered the most important space for flash furniture, with 31 per cent of respondents saying this is where they're likely to spend more, followed by the bedroom (21 per cent) and kitchen (18 per cent).

Investing in home offices seems to have peaked, however: just 11 per cent said they're likely to spend more on this space, topping home gyms at 3 per cent.

All we can hope now is that we don't have to spend yet another lockdown putting any pricey new furnishings to the test.

We're getting set for an extension, but after two years stuck within these shores – and mainly within St Albans district – I'd rather spend all my money on holidays.

My furniture is absolutely fine: give me a kids' club and a sunny, far away seaside, please. (I say this as I prepare for three days of UK camping, which is sure to bring all the undesirable weather conditions and none of the comfort a holiday would ideally provide.)

In other property news, the Zoopla house price index has confirmed yet more growth, with average UK prices hitting a new high of £230,700 – up 30 per cent on the 2007 market peak.

Annually, growth in the East of England was a little lower than the national average, up 4.6 per cent compared to a 5.4 per cent lift UK-wide.

The usual combo of buyer demand exceeding supply means prices are expected to carry on rising in the coming months, with Zoopla predicting a peak of around 6 per cent, before settling at 4-5 per cent by the end of 2021.

For movers, the challenges remain unchanged – and no amount of fancy furniture is going to help with that.