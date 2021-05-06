Comment: Get set for new post-pandemic interiors offerings

Published: 8:00 AM May 6, 2021

The pandemic has changed the way we live. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lockdown's lifting, and as we reintroduce ourselves to life's pleasures (pub beer gardens and non-essential shops, we've missed you) we'll inevitably become less obsessed with our homes.

The fact that we no longer need to be stuck in them so much hasn't made our flats and houses any less important, however.

On the contrary, I've got a long list of things I want to do to improve my place, starting with basically knocking the kitchen down and starting again.

But if I have to put these thoughts on hold while I have a pint outside a pub for the first time in ages, then so be it.

Our homes have been our safe space over the last year, and one well known security firm is keen for this to continue with the aid of its antibacterial door handles.

Yes, door furniture for post-pandemic living has arrived.

Designed to reduce "up to 99.99 per cent of microbes on the handle, ultimately preventing the spread of harmful bacteria", Yale's newest product sounds ever so slightly gimmicky.

They've teamed up with "market-leading antimicrobial technology provider" BioCote, for the new range, promising tech that "protects the door handle from colonisation, significantly reducing the risk of cross-contamination and offering unlimited protection until the life span of the handle".

(Available in white, chrome, satin black and champagne gold, in case you were wondering.)

As we move towards fully lockdown-free living, these are the kinds of new fangled design options we may increasingly find ourselves being presented with.

After all, door handles are right up there with pub peanuts in the stealth germ stakes, riddled as they are with other people's potentially COVID-packed bacteria.

And suddenly the return to the actual indoor pub experience feels a little less appealing...



