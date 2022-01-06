Comment: Seeking post-Christmas optimism on the home front

Now Christmas is over, what do we have to look forward to at home? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How's your 2022 shaping up so far?

Bit dreary and underwhelming with a side note of apathy? That's early January for you. Once the hangover and initial enforced optimism of the new year begins to fade, it's a fast track to fed up-land.

As if the first day at work in nearly two weeks wasn't enough of a cold, hard return to reality here, the sight of the bin men chucking Christmas trees into their truck was the final nail in the festive coffin.

Next stop Blue Monday, AKA the saddest day of the year (January 17, in case you want to schedule in something fun to balance out the misery it's supposed to bring). All up, there’s no denying it’s hard to find things to look forward to at this time of year, in or outside the home.

The usual post-Christmas increase in property listings is at least offering movers some hope, with Rightmove recording its busiest ever festive period for home-mover activity.

A 23 per cent increase in buyer demand was balanced by a 21 per cent rise in new sellers coming to market on Boxing Day compared to 2020, the latter figure being a Rightmove record.

On the bright side, there haven't been any shock lockdown/home school announcements from on high, so at least the return to working life isn't currently set to be upended by kids in many of our houses.

All things considered, it's a so far so good situation – though we all know now that these things can take a downward turn very suddenly.

For now, here's to a genuinely happy, lockdown-free new year for us all.