Comment: To move out or not to move out when renovating?

We decided to stay put during our renovation and everyone seems horrified.

When I asked one of the ground workers if he had any advice ahead of the knock-through, he said "move out". One of the bricklayers also looked alarmed and advised getting out for at least a month.

Obviously, the main reason for remaining on site is money. Renting is expensive; a bottom end three-bed place in these parts would set us back upwards of £1,300 per month, money that would be better spent on breeze blocks, bifolds or the holiday I'm dreaming of going on when this is all over.

When a couple of cats, a desire for a short-term lease and a general lack of supply are added to the mix, the chance of finding something – anything! – becomes super slim.

So we're going to stay put and live on this building site for what will hopefully only be a few months of major upheaval.

We're currently more than two weeks in, and preparing to transition to a tiny temporary kitchen while bits of the current one are dug up, knocked down and started again.

So far, the discomfort has mainly been limited to my ongoing panic about the tree at the end of the drive being repeatedly driven into by delivery lorries, and washing machine access being restricted by a tower of breeze blocks.

This is more than balanced out by most of a new back wall already being in place, giving a welcome glimmer of what we're working towards.

But we know this is the calm before the storm. The work is happening, but it's mostly outdoors and dust-free.

Having heard a whole load of horror stories about overworked Henry hoovers and builders' dust that permeates all parts of the house, I'm ever so slightly apprehensive about what's going to happen next.

Our builder doesn't know what all the fuss is about, however. He says he's had people live in amid much more dramatic renovations so I'm sure we'll be fine. And if not, there's always the Premier Inn.